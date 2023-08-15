Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EGXK | ISIN: SE0020353928 | Ticker-Symbol: MB8
München
15.08.23
08:00 Uhr
0,755 Euro
-0,030
-3,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.08.2023 | 09:46
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid unit shares of Moberg Pharma AB (104/23)

With effect from August 16, 2023, the subscription unit in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 25, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   MOB UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678951              
Order book ID:  301269                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 16, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Moberg Pharma
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   MOB BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678969              
Order book ID:  301270                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.