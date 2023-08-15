Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid unit shares of Moberg Pharma AB (104/23)

With effect from August 16, 2023, the subscription unit in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 25, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: MOB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678951 Order book ID: 301269 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 16, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Moberg Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: MOB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678969 Order book ID: 301270 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB