World 50 Group Announces Dates for 2024 Inclusion & Diversity Impact Awards

Global community of business leaders calls for entries by October 6 for second annual showcase of DEI progress and best practices

Finalists and winners to be celebrated in Miami on March 27, 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50 Group, the global community of business leaders from the most respected and influential companies, announced today the call for entries for the 2024 I&D Impact Awards . Launched in early 2023, the awards recognize and celebrate outstanding organizations, leaders, and teams who are pioneering systemic and scalable solutions for achieving greater equity in the workplace.

During a pivotal time for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), World 50's I&D Impact Awards offer a platform to honor progress and exchange best practices in the field - including remarkable contributions and achievements in community impact, inclusiveness, innovation, leadership, and transparency. The awards are further bolstered by the recent release of World 50's third annual Inclusion & Diversity Impact Report , which serves as a comprehensive source for insight into the current state of DEI efforts in the business world.

"We are immensely proud to kick off the 2024 World 50 I&D Impact Awards as we continue to celebrate and elevate pioneers in DEI," said World 50 Chief Impact Officer Jennifer Bird Newton. "These awards are a testament to the transformative power of collective action and reflect our unwavering commitment to recognizing exceptional leaders, organizations, and teams who are paving the way toward a more inclusive and equitable future."

Categories for the 2024 awards include:

Community Impact Award : Recognizes a company that has had an impact on communities by supporting education or development programs, health care, infrastructure, or other areas of need.

: Recognizes a company that has had an impact on communities by supporting education or development programs, health care, infrastructure, or other areas of need. Gender Equality Award : Presented to a global team, function, or company that has made exceptional contributions to advancing gender equality in their organizations and beyond. It also recognizes organizations that have taken proactive measures to challenge and break down gender-based barriers, promote equal opportunities, and foster a diverse work environment.

: Presented to a global team, function, or company that has made exceptional contributions to advancing gender equality in their organizations and beyond. It also recognizes organizations that have taken proactive measures to challenge and break down gender-based barriers, promote equal opportunities, and foster a diverse work environment. I&D Ally Award : Acknowledges a team, function, or division that has made significant contributions to advancing the company's inclusion and diversity objectives-one that goes beyond day-to-day responsibilities to support a greater DEI vision and uphold the organization's values.

: Acknowledges a team, function, or division that has made significant contributions to advancing the company's inclusion and diversity objectives-one that goes beyond day-to-day responsibilities to support a greater DEI vision and uphold the organization's values. I&D Leader of the Year : Recognizes the senior-most inclusion and diversity leader who empowers their team, inspires progress for the organization, and is committed to delivering meaningful and measurable results.

: Recognizes the senior-most inclusion and diversity leader who empowers their team, inspires progress for the organization, and is committed to delivering meaningful and measurable results. I&D Team of the Year : Celebrates an inclusion and diversity team that shares a clear purpose and works together to drive progress while encouraging a culture of openness, equality, individual and collective growth, and trust.

: Celebrates an inclusion and diversity team that shares a clear purpose and works together to drive progress while encouraging a culture of openness, equality, individual and collective growth, and trust. Inclusion Award : Recognizes a company that has made progress in fostering a culture of inclusiveness and embracing diverse techniques and approaches-such as implementing neurodiversity representation, diversity training programs, and employee resource groups, and promoting inclusive leadership practices-to create a positive environment for its entire workforce.

: Recognizes a company that has made progress in fostering a culture of inclusiveness and embracing diverse techniques and approaches-such as implementing neurodiversity representation, diversity training programs, and employee resource groups, and promoting inclusive leadership practices-to create a positive environment for its entire workforce. Innovation Award : Showcases a company that has developed technology to improve DEI efforts.

: Showcases a company that has developed technology to improve DEI efforts. Transparency Award : Recognizes an organization that has publicly declared its current position and openly shared its intentions and targets for improvement. This organization displays honesty, realism, ambition, and a willingness to face the scrutiny of third parties.

: Recognizes an organization that has publicly declared its current position and openly shared its intentions and targets for improvement. This organization displays honesty, realism, ambition, and a willingness to face the scrutiny of third parties. I&D Impact Award: The pinnacle of the awards, which celebrates an organization that has displayed true excellence in making DEI progress, providing a benchmark for others to aspire to, and offering clear evidence of improvement.

Entries will be carefully considered and selected by prominent, cross-industry leaders and World 50 members who champion DEI initiatives at companies such as Allstate, Best Buy, Glencore, Intel, KPMG, Lenovo, Mars, MetLife, Pinterest, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wipro, and others.

"Being a part of the I&D Impact Awards judging panel provides an opportunity to highlight the progress of the inclusion and diversity journey in companies globally. It is also a way to learn about the brilliant I&D initiatives from various industries," said Putri Realita, group head of inclusion, equity, and diversity at Glencore.

Asif Sadiq, chief global diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: "Now more than ever before, it is important to recognize the contributions made in the DEI space. The Impact Awards are great for that recognition."

The 2023 I&D Impact Awards celebrated trailblazing recipients, including The Cigna Group, Pfizer, and Fannie Mae - all of which exemplified excellence in their respective categories. Organizations and individuals interested in submitting entries for the 2024 I&D Impact Awards can find detailed information and submit their applications on the I&D Impact Awards site from now until October 6, 2023.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 27, 2024, in Miami. Preceding the ceremony will be a DEI Congress, where member participants will gather to discuss progress, emerging pressures, and strategies for moving DEI initiatives forward.

"Fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace isn't just a social imperative; it's a strategic business imperative," said Sunita Cherian, chief culture officer at Wipro. "I am honored to have the opportunity to help recognize organizations that exemplify the transformative power of inclusion and individuals who are inspiring others to create a more equitable world, where unique perspectives are valued and respected."

About World 50 Group

Leaders of the world's most respected companies join World 50 to learn from one another. More than 4,800 global CEOs, board directors, and senior executives across every function-from 37 countries across six continents-trust the World 50 community for insights that deliver impact at scale.

World 50 is the safe space to exchange ideas, navigate complex challenges, and evolve as a leader. Members are at the forefront of transformation, leading organizations with a total market cap exceeding US$34 trillion and more than 37 million employees worldwide.

To learn more about membership and request an invitation, visit world50.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2172096/4220445/World_50_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-50-group-announces-dates-for-2024-inclusion--diversity-impact-awards-301900452.html