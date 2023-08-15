Deurne, 15 August 2023 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems, has signed a two-year framework with Fraport (Frankfurt Airport) This framework includes a fixed order of 4 Ebusco 3.0 12-metre buses and 4 buses in option. This marks Ebusco's first-ever order in the aerospace sector.Fraport is one of the leading players in the global airport business and has set itself the mission of reducing its CO2 emissions continuously, reaching net zero by 2045. This order of 4 Ebusco 3.0 12-metre buses with three doors, low floor and a battery pack of >250 kWh, marks an important step towards this goal.Ebusco has a strong affiliation with the aerospace industry. For the development of the Ebusco 3.0, a team of key experts have drawn inspiration from various fields such as the aerospace industry to develop a lightweight and highly efficient electric bus. Due to its composite construction, this bus configuration can drive with the smallest battery pack available, up to 350 km on a single charge, making it possible to easily run the day-to-day airport operation.Although multiple Ebusco 3.0 buses are already on the road in the Netherlands and Germany, this will be the first time the Ebusco buses will be deployed at an airport. As a result, the Fraport buses will feature a layout specifically designed for efficient airport transportation. With this new step, Ebusco is making an additional impact outside urban areas, providing travellers with a clean and comfortable start to their journey.Wolfgang Hackauf, Sales Director of Ebusco, comments: "It is great to see that the aerospace industry and the Ebusco 3.0 once again come together. Our buses are available in different configurations and can therefore easily be applied for different purposes, such as airport transportation. We look forward to working with Fraport and are eager to expand our presence in the airport sector."Thorsten Clemens, Project Manager Fleetmanagement of Fraport: "Electromobility is a key element of our climate protection efforts and stands for future-oriented ground handling operations at Germany's largest airport. These new Ebusco buses are among the first electric buses in our fleet and will set the tone for the coming years. In the tender process, Ebusco was able to respond to our specific height restrictions. We are looking forward to the arrival of the Ebusco 3.0 buses, and are excited about the partnership with Ebusco for the coming years."Rob StevensManager Marketing & CommunicationsTel: +31 88 110 02 23pr@ebusco.comFor press images: www.ebusco.com/press/About EbuscoEbusco is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an innovative frontrunner in the development of electric buses, its mission is to contribute to a better living environment by driving the transition to zero emission public transportation.Ebusco's buses currently operate in multiple countries in Europe, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich. Ebusco was founded in 2012 and had a workforce of 607 full-time employees as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Deurne, the Netherlands and has, next to its production facilities in Deurne, a third-party facility in China. Since 22 October 2021 Ebusco is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.For more information: www.ebusco.com