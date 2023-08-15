Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Darren L. Colananni Named Partner at Centurion Wealth Management

The firm looks forward to the valuable leadership Darren will contribute to their ongoing growth in 2023.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Centurion Wealth Management is thrilled to announce Darren L. Colananni CFP®, CHFC®, CIMA®, CPWA® as Partner.

As a dedicated wealth management advisor, Darren is instrumental in the firm's success. His experience and proficiency have positively contributed to the service of Centurion's clients. Darren remains committed to delivering tailored wealth management strategies for each client's unique financial aspirations. He intends to use his financial experience to continue to forge stronger client relationships and contribute further to the company's sustained growth.

"There are a lot of emotions that come with this achievement. It's rare in business to find a firm or partner that is committed to each other's success. The journey began three weeks before the Covid shutdown and it's been a fun, frustrating, nervous, thrilling, exciting ride ever since. I may be the one being named Partner, but I owe a lot of this to my wife, Kristen, my family, our clients who've trusted and supported me over the years, and my three new business partners. Thank you all. Looking forward to the continued success of Centurion Wealth and being a part of it!" - Darren Colananni

Founding Partner, Sterling Neblett, expressed his gratification on Darren's promotion: "Witnessing Darren's journey from his entry in 2020 to becoming a Partner is truly gratifying. His commitment to our clients' financial well-being is truly commendable, and he embodies the company's core values in everything he does. We are excited to witness Darren's continued accomplishments and his role in advancing Centurion's growth as a Partner."

Centurion carries on its commitment to retaining the most proficient personnel to serve its clients and welcomes Darren Colananni's seasoned expertise as Partner. The firm anticipates his further contributions in sustaining the excellence that Centurion clients have grown accustomed to.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a trusted firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management for entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women. Their services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. With tailored expertise, they empower clients to achieve financial security and long-term goals.

