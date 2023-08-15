DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.2732 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 438058 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: FR0010688176 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 264741 EQS News ID: 1703957 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 15, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)