DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.6546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36835217 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN Sequence No.: 264764 EQS News ID: 1704003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 15, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)