Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824 | Ticker-Symbol: NCNB
Berlin
15.08.23
11:54 Uhr
0,538 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.08.2023 | 11:42
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q2 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 24 August 2023 at 14.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q2 2023 interim report and a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q2-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001609

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

Contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3817205/2228925.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230815 (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-invitation-to-presentation-of-q2-2023-301900734.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.