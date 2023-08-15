Marinda Carelsen Joins N2Growth as Partner to Lead Australian Expansion

Seasoned Executive Marinda Carelsen to Drive N2Growth's Expansion into Australia, Bolstering Strategic Leadership in Innovative Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / N2Growth, a globally recognized leader in executive search and leadership advisory solutions, today announced the appointment of Marinda Carelsen as a Partner to head the firm's expansion into Australia. She will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.

N2Growth Expands to Australia

With a career spanning more than two decades, Marinda brings to N2Growth a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, global expansion, sales and marketing, corporate strategy, and innovation consulting, specifically in the education, energy, and technology sectors.

"Marinda's commitment to fostering transformative leadership and advancing organizational excellence aligns perfectly with N2Growth's mission," said Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth. "Her deep understanding of strategic drivers, coupled with her ability to delve into the intricacies of human nature and peak performance, will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients translate their strategies into measurable results."

In her new role, Marinda will collaborate closely with Boards, CEOs, and Executive teams of Australia's most innovative companies. She will facilitate Top Team Effectiveness workshops and provide coaching to executives transitioning into C-suite roles. Moreover, leveraging keen insights and assessment data, Marinda will guide boards and CEOs to make strategic decisions around governance, selection, succession, and development planning.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the N2Growth team, and I am looking forward to helping drive the firm's expansion in Australia," said Carelsen. "N2Growth's reputation for leadership excellence and strategic growth aligns with my passion for empowering organizations and facilitating transformative leadership. I look forward to making a significant contribution to the firm and our clients."

Marinda holds a Bachelor of Honors in Psychology and Psychometry from the University of Pretoria and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from AGSM.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, consistently ranked as a Top Executive Search Firm by Forbes. N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. More information about the firm can be found at www.n2growth.com.

