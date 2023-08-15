

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and China's unexpected policy rate cut countered concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest oil importer.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.4 percent to $85.91 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $82.10.



The dollar index traded lower, and the British pound climbed after U.K. wage growth data surprised to the upside.



Japan's Q2 GDP data beat expectations and a measure of German investor morale brightened unexpectedly in August, helping offset concerns surrounding China's economic recovery.



Earlier today, China's central bank unexpectedly cut two key interest rates to shore up the struggling economy.



China's industrial output and retail sales slowed last month, and fixed-asset investment growth also lost more momentum, suggesting that more support is needed to revitalize flagging economic growth.



The release of inventory data from the industry group American Petroleum Institute and U.S. retail sales figures may influence trading in the New York session.



