EQS Newswire / 15/08/2023 / 17:41 UTC+8 Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau (Macau) Stankevicius Group which is a corporate diversified professional consulting firm has expressed interest to purchase the Hotel 13 building in Macau on August 15. Stankevicius Group is a global corporate consulting provider providing professional consulting services in marketing, commodity trading, and financial services. The group has worked with Fortune 500 clients and has raised over USD700M in funding for clients in private equity and public markets. The group's CEO, Paulius Stankevicius, has recently also expressed heavy interest in an iconic tower development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The CEO and founder of Stankevicius Group, Paulius Stankevicius is also a fan of Hotel 13 and has declared a strong interest to purchase the Hotel 13 building. Stankevicius Group is looking to enter the global real estate market focusing on hotel, commercial, and high-end penthouse residency developments. Paulius Stankevicius has expressed interest in the development of Stankevicius Tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with the possibility of creating an ultra-luxury 7-star hotel with never-seen-before features. Hotel 13 is one of the most beautiful masterpiece interior developments in the world. The hotel's iconic 13 angels, epic room decorations, and gold-plated mega-sized hotel interior is just beyond spectacular according to Paulius Stankevicius. Reasons for Hotel 13 to collapse are controversial however regardless of revenue, issues to the casino license, or any other issues related to the building are not of concern to Stankevicius Group's CEO. Paulius Stankevicius has a plan for Asia's development of an ultra-elite hotel chain. It is uncertain completely which direction the real estate business will go for Stankevicius Group but today the group, its' financial partners, and investors are heavily considering investing into the industry. Stankevicius Group stankeviciusgroup.com +358409665893 pr@stankeviciusmgm.com File: Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau 15/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

