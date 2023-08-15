Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.08.2023 | 12:13
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau

DJ Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau 

EQS Newswire / 15/08/2023 / 17:41 UTC+8 
Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau 
 
(Macau) Stankevicius Group which is a corporate diversified professional consulting firm has expressed interest to 
purchase the Hotel 13 building in Macau on August 15. Stankevicius Group is a global corporate consulting provider 
providing professional consulting services in marketing, commodity trading, and financial services. The group has 
worked with Fortune 500 clients and has raised over USD700M in funding for clients in private equity and public markets. 
 
The group's CEO, Paulius Stankevicius, has recently also expressed heavy interest in an iconic tower development in 
Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The CEO and founder of Stankevicius Group, Paulius Stankevicius is also a fan of Hotel 13 
and has declared a strong interest to purchase the Hotel 13 building. 
 
Stankevicius Group is looking to enter the global real estate market focusing on hotel, commercial, and high-end 
penthouse residency developments. Paulius Stankevicius has expressed interest in the development of Stankevicius Tower 
in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with the possibility of creating an ultra-luxury 7-star hotel with never-seen-before 
features. 
 
Hotel 13 is one of the most beautiful masterpiece interior developments in the world. The hotel's iconic 13 angels, 
epic room decorations, and gold-plated mega-sized hotel interior is just beyond spectacular according to Paulius 
Stankevicius. 
 
Reasons for Hotel 13 to collapse are controversial however regardless of revenue, issues to the casino license, or any 
other issues related to the building are not of concern to Stankevicius Group's CEO. Paulius Stankevicius has a plan 
for Asia's development of an ultra-elite hotel chain. It is uncertain completely which direction the real estate 
business will go for Stankevicius Group but today the group, its' financial partners, and investors are heavily 
considering investing into the industry. 
 
 
Stankevicius Group 
stankeviciusgroup.com 
+358409665893 
pr@stankeviciusmgm.com 
 
 
 
File: Stankevicius Group expresses interest in purchasing the Hotel 13 building in Macau 
15/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.