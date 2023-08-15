

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday to hover near six-week lows as bond yields remained elevated on inflation and interest-rate concerns.



The downside remained capped after China reported July data that broadly missed expectations.



Chinese industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data all came in below analyst expectations - adding to concerns about a faltering post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.



Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,904.59 per ounce, after having touched its lowest level in 1-1/2 months on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,935.90.



While the dollar traded slightly weak, bond yields continued to climb on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep rates elevated for longer than previously anticipated.



Data showed U.K. wage growth accelerated at the strongest pace on record between April and June - fueling concerns over inflation and further interest-rate rises.



U.S. retail sales data due later in in the day and Wednesday's minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting may offer additional clues about the Fed's plans for the rest of the year.



