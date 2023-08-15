Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
WKN: A2QLEE | ISIN: DK0061414471
First North Denmark: CORRECTION: DecideAct A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Correction of short name

Subscription Rights in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 August 2023. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0061414471 (ACT) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:     DK0062499570                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:     DecideAct T-ret                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:     1:2 (UK)                             
        Shareholders in DecideAct A/S will be allocated 1 (one)     
        subscription right per share held in the company on the record 
        date. 2 (two) subscription rights give the holder the right to 
        subscribe for 1 (one) new share at a subscription price of DKK 2
        per new share                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    18 August 2023 - 31 August 2023                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 300819                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:  ACT T                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market     First North Denmark / 100                    
 Segment / no                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    DSME                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



DecideAct A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 2,655,775 new shares of DKK 0.10
and up to 6,014,193 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 2 per
share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 22 August 2023 - 4 September 2023, both
days inclusive. 







For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
