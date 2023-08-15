Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Decentralized Token (DT) on August 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on August 22, 2023.

Introducing Decentralized Token

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Decentralized Token (DT), a creative company established on September 10, 2020, with the objective of revolutionizing both blockchain technology and the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. The company is dedicated to constructing a trading system that eliminates centralization, providing users with enhanced freedom and efficiency. One of their prominent initiatives is the operation of MonkeySwap, in collaboration with WoWMax, a platform that focuses on providing superior services by integrating with exchanges, enabling staking incentives, facilitating community involvement, and more. This collaborative effort continuously adds value to the ecosystem, driving higher transaction engagement and user participation.

The foundation's vision centers on several key aspects. Firstly, they aim to lead the charge in democratizing the financial ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology. Additionally, the DT Foundation seeks to create a holistic multi-chain trading platform through their partnership with WoWMax. This collaboration promises better exchange rates and lower fees, enhancing the overall user experience. Their user-centered approach emphasizes customized services, offering a range of fair services, staking, lending, and margin solutions through DT-MonkeySwap.

Furthermore, the DT Foundation's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation is evidenced by their ongoing research and development. Collaborating with WoWMax, they're poised to provide groundbreaking services that set new industry standards. Notably, this partnership grants them a competitive edge in the global DEX aggregator market and is expected to significantly boost their annual revenue. Ultimately, the DT Foundation is at the forefront of reshaping the DeFi landscape, offering innovative solutions that align with the needs of the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

About DT Token

DT Coin's use cases involve forging partnerships and incentives for community members, along with enabling decentralized governance through DT coin holder participation. Its tokenomics aim to engage users, integrating with exchanges, staking incentives, and community involvement for sustained value creation. DT Coin's role includes liquidity provision via MonkeySwap and WoWMax, and staking incentives. Value control is achieved through decentralized governance and lock-up mechanisms, while smart contracts automate token actions.

Based on BEP20, DT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The initial distribution of tokens follows a structured allocation, including 15% for Team & Founders, 15% for Community Incentives, 30% for Reserve, 15% for Partnership & Business Development, 10% for Marketing & Promotion, and 15% for Public Sale. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on August 22, 2023, investors who are interested in DT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

