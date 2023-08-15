SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
In addition to financial performance, Legend Biotech reported on the success of its portfolio and pipeline, including the CARTITUDE clinical development program for CARVYKTI®, in collaboration with the Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen).
Initial data from the CARTITUDE-4 study presented at ASCO and EHA supported recent submissions to U.S. and E.U. regulatory agencies by Janssen to expand the indication of CARVYKTI® into earlier treatment of patients (1-3 prior lines of therapy) with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
"We remain committed to exploring the full potential of CARVYKTI® and are pleased with the continued growth of our development program, including two regulatory submissions made during the second quarter," said Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. "Following our most recent fundraising, we are well positioned to advance our pipeline and portfolio. We remain grateful to the investors who support our endeavors."
Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Time Deposits, and Short-Term Investments
As of June 30, 2023, after giving effect to the registered direct offering, private placements or warrant exercise noted above, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.
Revenue
License Revenue
License revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $15.1 million due to the achievement of a milestone during the quarter, compared to no milestones achieved during the three months ended June 30, 2022. License revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $34.9 million was primarily driven by the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined in the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel six months ended June 30, 2023.
Collaboration Revenue
Collaboration revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $58.2 million and $94.4 million, respectively, compared to $11.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases of $46.3 million and $82.5 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI® in connection with the Janssen Agreement.
Operating Expenses
Collaboration cost of revenue
Collaboration cost of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $32.7 million and $68.3 million, respectively, compared to $16.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases of $15.7 million and $51.3 million for the three and six months ended, respectively were a combination of Legend's portion of collaboration cost of sales in connection with collaboration revenue under the Janssen Agreement along with expenditures to support the manufacturing capacity expansion which cannot be capitalized.
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $95.8 million and $180.7 million, respectively, compared to $68.8 million and $150.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $27.0 million and $30.3 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were primarily due to continuous research and development activities in cilta-cel, including higher patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials for cilta-cel, and an increase in research and development activities for other pipeline items. The other pipeline expenses include continued investment in our solid tumor programs, which include two IND approvals that advanced into phase 1 development.
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $27.8 million and $50 million, respectively, compared to $18.1 million and $30.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $9.7 million and $19.3 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were primarily due to the expansion of supporting administrative functions to facilitate continuous business growth and continued investment in building global information technology infrastructure.
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $21.4 million and $39.4 million, respectively, compared to $27.4 million and $48.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease of $6 million and $9.4 million were primarily due to non-recurring launch expenses incurred in the first half of 2022 to support the commercialization in the U.S market.
Other Income and Gains
Other income and gains for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.4 million and $21 million, respectively, compared to $1.9 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase of $14.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to approximately a $10.9 million increase in interest income and gain on investment, as well an increase of approximately $3.6 million in foreign currency exchange gain. The increase of $18.1 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in interest income and gain on investments.
Other Expenses
Other expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.02 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $8.1 million and $9.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in both comparative periods was primarily due to a decrease in foreign currency exchange loss.
Finance Costs
Finance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $5.2 million and $10.3 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily due to interest on advance funding, which is interest-bearing borrowings funded by Janssen under the Janssen Agreement and constituted of principal and applicable interests upon such principal.
Fair Value Loss of Warrant Liability
Fair value loss of warrant liability for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $85.8 million, compared to a fair value loss of $31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to the fair value loss recorded on the full exercise of the warrant, which took place on May 11, 2023.
Loss for the Period
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss was $199.1 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to net loss of $193.2 million, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loss was $311.2 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $225.5 million, or $0.73 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.
Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech's strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI®, including Legend Biotech's expectations for CARVYKTI®; and statements about regulatory submissions for CARVYKTI®, and the progress of such submissions with the FDA, the EMA and other regulatory authorities; and expected results of clinical trials; Legend Biotech's expectations on advancing their pipeline and product portfolio; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech's product candidates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech's patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; competition in general; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation; as well as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Legend Biotech's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2023 and Legend Biotech's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
US$'000, except per share data
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
License revenue
15,115
-
15,115
50,000
Collaboration revenue
58,152
11,937
94,432
11,937
Other revenue
63
34
119
74
Total revenue
73,330
11,971
109,666
62,011
Collaboration cost of revenue
(32,672
)
(16,939
)
(68,285
)
(16,939
)
Other income and gains
16,433
1,856
20,994
2,868
Research and development expenses
(95,791
)
(68,827
)
(180,680
)
(150,375
)
Administrative expenses
(27,753
)
(18,050
)
(49,958
)
(30,707
)
Selling and distribution expenses
(21,429
)
(27,440
)
(39,383
)
(48,742
)
Other expenses
(21
)
(8,099
)
(7,117
)
(9,626
)
Fair value loss of warrant liability
(105,750
)
(65,900
)
(85,750
)
(31,000
)
Finance costs
(5,185
)
(1,643
)
(10,298
)
(2,687
)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
(198,838
)
(193,071
)
(310,811
)
(225,197
)
Income tax expense
(290
)
(157
)
(418
)
(320
)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(199,128
)
(193,228
)
(311,229
)
(225,517
)
Attributable to:
Ordinary equity holders of the parent
(199,128
)
(193,228
)
(311,229
)
(225,517
)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Basic
(0.57
)
(0.62
)
(0.91
)
(0.73
)
Diluted
(0.57
)
(0.62
)
(0.91
)
(0.73
)
ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION
Basic
350,517,429
309,777,816
340,779,779
309,241,404
Diluted
350,517,429
309,777,816
340,779,779
309,241,404
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
US$'000
US$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
110,978
105,168
Advance payments for property, plant and equipment
1,061
914
Right-of-use assets
78,497
55,590
Time deposits
4,209
-
Intangible assets
2,465
3,409
Collaboration prepaid leases
119,173
65,276
Other non-current assets
1,414
1,487
Total non-current assets
317,797
231,844
CURRENT ASSETS
Collaboration inventories
15,196
10,354
Trade receivables
15,064
90
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
66,573
61,755
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
185,756
185,603
Pledged deposits
1,246
1,270
Time deposits
95,814
54,016
Cash and cash equivalents
1,233,213
786,031
Total current assets
1,612,862
1,099,119
Total assets
1,930,659
1,330,963
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
21,544
32,893
Other payables and accruals
165,519
184,109
Government grants
435
451
Lease liabilities
3,558
3,563
Tax payable
10,326
9,772
Warrant liability
-
67,000
Total current liabilities
201,382
297,788
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding
270,614
260,932
Lease liabilities long term
44,444
20,039
Government grants
7,036
7,659
Other non-current liabilities
152
233
Total non-current liabilities
322,246
288,863
Total liabilities
523,628
586,651
EQUITY
Share capital
36
33
Reserves
1,406,995
744,279
Total ordinary shareholders' equity
1,407,031
744,312
Total equity
1,407,031
744,312
Total liabilities and equity
1,930,659
1,330,963
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
US$'000
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
(198,838)
(193,071)
(310,811)
(225,197)
CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(95,730)
(740)
(236,783)
(79,427)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(123,581)
2,585
(105,651)
(229,915)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
789,890
1,009
789,604
1,034
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
570,579
2,854
447,170
(308,308)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
2,584
(864)
12
(854)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
660,050
377,786
786,031
688,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
1,233,213
379,776
1,233,213
379,776
ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and bank balances
1,334,482
788,982
1,334,482
788,982
Less: Pledged deposits
1,246
1,402
1,246
1,402
Time deposits
100,023
407,804
100,023
407,804
Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position
1,233,213
379,776
1,233,213
379,776
Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows
1,233,213
379,776
1,233,213
379,776
