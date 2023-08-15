SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

In addition to financial performance, Legend Biotech reported on the success of its portfolio and pipeline, including the CARTITUDE clinical development program for CARVYKTI®, in collaboration with the Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen).

Initial data from the CARTITUDE-4 study presented at ASCO and EHA supported recent submissions to U.S. and E.U. regulatory agencies by Janssen to expand the indication of CARVYKTI® into earlier treatment of patients (1-3 prior lines of therapy) with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

"We remain committed to exploring the full potential of CARVYKTI® and are pleased with the continued growth of our development program, including two regulatory submissions made during the second quarter," said Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. "Following our most recent fundraising, we are well positioned to advance our pipeline and portfolio. We remain grateful to the investors who support our endeavors."

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Time Deposits, and Short-Term Investments

As of June 30, 2023, after giving effect to the registered direct offering, private placements or warrant exercise noted above, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.

Revenue

License Revenue

License revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $15.1 million due to the achievement of a milestone during the quarter, compared to no milestones achieved during the three months ended June 30, 2022. License revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $34.9 million was primarily driven by the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined in the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel six months ended June 30, 2023.

Collaboration Revenue

Collaboration revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $58.2 million and $94.4 million, respectively, compared to $11.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases of $46.3 million and $82.5 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI® in connection with the Janssen Agreement.

Operating Expenses

Collaboration cost of revenue

Collaboration cost of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $32.7 million and $68.3 million, respectively, compared to $16.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases of $15.7 million and $51.3 million for the three and six months ended, respectively were a combination of Legend's portion of collaboration cost of sales in connection with collaboration revenue under the Janssen Agreement along with expenditures to support the manufacturing capacity expansion which cannot be capitalized.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $95.8 million and $180.7 million, respectively, compared to $68.8 million and $150.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $27.0 million and $30.3 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were primarily due to continuous research and development activities in cilta-cel, including higher patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials for cilta-cel, and an increase in research and development activities for other pipeline items. The other pipeline expenses include continued investment in our solid tumor programs, which include two IND approvals that advanced into phase 1 development.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $27.8 million and $50 million, respectively, compared to $18.1 million and $30.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $9.7 million and $19.3 million for the three and six-month periods, respectively, were primarily due to the expansion of supporting administrative functions to facilitate continuous business growth and continued investment in building global information technology infrastructure.

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $21.4 million and $39.4 million, respectively, compared to $27.4 million and $48.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease of $6 million and $9.4 million were primarily due to non-recurring launch expenses incurred in the first half of 2022 to support the commercialization in the U.S market.

Other Income and Gains

Other income and gains for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.4 million and $21 million, respectively, compared to $1.9 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase of $14.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to approximately a $10.9 million increase in interest income and gain on investment, as well an increase of approximately $3.6 million in foreign currency exchange gain. The increase of $18.1 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in interest income and gain on investments.

Other Expenses

Other expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.02 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $8.1 million and $9.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in both comparative periods was primarily due to a decrease in foreign currency exchange loss.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $5.2 million and $10.3 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily due to interest on advance funding, which is interest-bearing borrowings funded by Janssen under the Janssen Agreement and constituted of principal and applicable interests upon such principal.

Fair Value Loss of Warrant Liability

Fair value loss of warrant liability for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $85.8 million, compared to a fair value loss of $31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to the fair value loss recorded on the full exercise of the warrant, which took place on May 11, 2023.

Loss for the Period

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss was $199.1 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to net loss of $193.2 million, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loss was $311.2 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $225.5 million, or $0.73 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Webcast/Conference Call Details:

Legend Biotech will host its quarterly earnings call and webcast today at 8:00am ET. To access the webcast, please visit this weblink.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Legend Biotech's website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech's strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI®, including Legend Biotech's expectations for CARVYKTI®; and statements about regulatory submissions for CARVYKTI®, and the progress of such submissions with the FDA, the EMA and other regulatory authorities; and expected results of clinical trials; Legend Biotech's expectations on advancing their pipeline and product portfolio; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech's product candidates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech's patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; competition in general; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation; as well as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Legend Biotech's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2023 and Legend Biotech's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US$'000, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUE License revenue 15,115 - 15,115 50,000 Collaboration revenue 58,152 11,937 94,432 11,937 Other revenue 63 34 119 74 Total revenue 73,330 11,971 109,666 62,011 Collaboration cost of revenue (32,672 ) (16,939 ) (68,285 ) (16,939 ) Other income and gains 16,433 1,856 20,994 2,868 Research and development expenses (95,791 ) (68,827 ) (180,680 ) (150,375 ) Administrative expenses (27,753 ) (18,050 ) (49,958 ) (30,707 ) Selling and distribution expenses (21,429 ) (27,440 ) (39,383 ) (48,742 ) Other expenses (21 ) (8,099 ) (7,117 ) (9,626 ) Fair value loss of warrant liability (105,750 ) (65,900 ) (85,750 ) (31,000 ) Finance costs (5,185 ) (1,643 ) (10,298 ) (2,687 ) LOSS BEFORE TAX (198,838 ) (193,071 ) (310,811 ) (225,197 ) Income tax expense (290 ) (157 ) (418 ) (320 ) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (199,128 ) (193,228 ) (311,229 ) (225,517 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the parent (199,128 ) (193,228 ) (311,229 ) (225,517 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic (0.57 ) (0.62 ) (0.91 ) (0.73 ) Diluted (0.57 ) (0.62 ) (0.91 ) (0.73 ) ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION Basic 350,517,429 309,777,816 340,779,779 309,241,404 Diluted 350,517,429 309,777,816 340,779,779 309,241,404

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 US$'000 US$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 110,978 105,168 Advance payments for property, plant and equipment 1,061 914 Right-of-use assets 78,497 55,590 Time deposits 4,209 - Intangible assets 2,465 3,409 Collaboration prepaid leases 119,173 65,276 Other non-current assets 1,414 1,487 Total non-current assets 317,797 231,844 CURRENT ASSETS Collaboration inventories 15,196 10,354 Trade receivables 15,064 90 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 66,573 61,755 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 185,756 185,603 Pledged deposits 1,246 1,270 Time deposits 95,814 54,016 Cash and cash equivalents 1,233,213 786,031 Total current assets 1,612,862 1,099,119 Total assets 1,930,659 1,330,963 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 21,544 32,893 Other payables and accruals 165,519 184,109 Government grants 435 451 Lease liabilities 3,558 3,563 Tax payable 10,326 9,772 Warrant liability - 67,000 Total current liabilities 201,382 297,788 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding 270,614 260,932 Lease liabilities long term 44,444 20,039 Government grants 7,036 7,659 Other non-current liabilities 152 233 Total non-current liabilities 322,246 288,863 Total liabilities 523,628 586,651 EQUITY Share capital 36 33 Reserves 1,406,995 744,279 Total ordinary shareholders' equity 1,407,031 744,312 Total equity 1,407,031 744,312 Total liabilities and equity 1,930,659 1,330,963

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, US$'000 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LOSS BEFORE TAX (198,838) (193,071) (310,811) (225,197) CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (95,730) (740) (236,783) (79,427) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (123,581) 2,585 (105,651) (229,915) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 789,890 1,009 789,604 1,034 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 570,579 2,854 447,170 (308,308) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 2,584 (864) 12 (854) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 660,050 377,786 786,031 688,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 1,233,213 379,776 1,233,213 379,776 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances 1,334,482 788,982 1,334,482 788,982 Less: Pledged deposits 1,246 1,402 1,246 1,402 Time deposits 100,023 407,804 100,023 407,804 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position 1,233,213 379,776 1,233,213 379,776 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows 1,233,213 379,776 1,233,213 379,776

____________________________ 1 ClinicalTrials.gov. DLL3-Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells in Subjects With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer. Available at: https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05680922. Last accessed Aug 2023. 2 San-Miguel, J, Dhakal B, Yong K, et al. Cilta-cel or Standard Care in Lenalidomide-Refractory Multiple Myeloma. N Engl J Med. 2023;389:335-347

Contacts

Press:

Tina Carter, Corporate Communications Lead, Legend Biotech

tina.carter@legendbiotech.com

(908) 331-5025

Investor:

Jessie Yeung, Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations, Legend Biotech

jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com