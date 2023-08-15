Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Its Second Quarter 2023 Results

Record revenue contributed from recent strong subscriber growth
Net subscriber growth in Q2 2023 of 47,000
AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023
- Net subscriber growth of 47,000: net increase in aftermarket of 45,000 and net increase in OEM of 2,000;
- Record revenue of $81.6 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year;
- Net income of $12.2 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year;
- EBITDA of $21.8 million, up 12% year-over-year;
- Generated $17.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3.0 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $3.5 million in the quarter;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2023, especially with our highest level of quarterly revenue in our history and highest net income and EBITDA levels in over four years. The solid results are due to the accelerated subscriber growth we have seen in recent quarters which has contributed to our strong results. Furthermore, even given this strong growth, we have been able to continue to demonstrate very strong cash generation, reporting our highest ever operating cash flow in a six month period of almost $35 million ."
"As our recent partnership with Santander Bank demonstrates, we are experiencing growing interest for our value-added telematic services from the car financing sector in Latin America . Our strong momentum adds to our optimism for continued growth in the coming quarters and we expect that the positive trends will continue through 2023 and beyond."
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were a record $81.6 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $73.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The appreciation of the US dollar over the past year, versus the local currencies in the various geographies in which Ituran operates impacted the revenues as reported in US dollars. In local currency terms, second quarter revenue grew by 15% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were a record $59.2 million, an increase of 13% over the second quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, second quarter subscription fee revenue grew by 17% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
The subscriber base amounted to 2,162,000 as of June 30, 2023 . This represents an increase of 47,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 190,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 45,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 2,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $22.5 million, an increase of 7% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $38.7 million (47.4% of revenues), a 14% increase compared with gross profit of $33.8 million (46.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 57.3%, compared with 56.8% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.0% in the quarter, compared with 19.6% in the second quarter of last year.
Operating income for the quarter was $16.6 million (20.4% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared with an operating income of $14.4 million (19.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter operating income grew by 18% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $21.8 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with EBITDA of $19.4 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter EBITDA grew by 15% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
Financial income for the quarter was $0.3 million, compared with financial expenses of $1.4 million in the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter of last year, there was a financial loss due to the devaluation of SaverOne, an early-stage public company in which Ituran holds equity.
Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.2 million (15.0% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.61, an increase of 40% compared to $8.7 million (11.9% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter net income grew by 44% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million .
On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $34.5 million and debt of $4.5 million, amounting to a net cash position of $30.0 million . This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $16.0 million, as of the end of 2022.
Dividend
For the second quarter of 2023, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared.
Buy Back
On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was announced in 2019. On February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy-back program by a further $10 million . As of June 30, 2023, there is remaining under the buy-back program $8.6 million .
In the second quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 156,138 shares for a total of $3.5 million .
Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America . Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America . Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States .
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
34,205
27,850
Investments in marketable securities
257
316
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
47,909
45,821
Other current assets
56,056
48,156
Inventories
28,048
28,509
166,475
150,652
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
763
1,188
Investments in other companies
1,839
1,779
Other non-current assets
3,762
3,129
Deferred income taxes
12,849
11,400
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
15,537
15,146
34,750
32,642
Property and equipment, net
44,528
45,598
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
7,994
9,905
Intangible assets, net
11,043
12,620
Goodwill
39,328
39,510
Total assets
304,118
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
4,143
11,845
Accounts payable
23,224
21,937
Deferred revenues
25,466
21,783
Other current liabilities
40,846
37,407
93,679
92,972
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
309
345
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
21,799
21,224
Deferred income taxes
1,395
1,534
Deferred revenues
14,335
13,036
Others non-current liabilities
1,983
2,071
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,975
6,886
44,796
45,096
Stockholders' equity
159,303
145,797
Non-controlling interests
6,340
7,062
Total equity
165,643
152,859
Total liabilities and equity
304,118
290,927
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
114,963
102,540
59,186
52,314
Telematics products
46,154
42,920
22,459
21,074
161,117
145,460
81,645
73,388
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
48,642
44,739
25,250
22,607
Telematics products
37,124
33,627
17,733
16,950
85,766
78,366
42,983
39,557
Gross profit
75,351
67,094
38,662
33,831
Research and development expenses
8,354
8,131
4,216
3,991
Selling and marketing expenses
6,606
6,580
3,283
3,456
General and administrative expenses
27,716
23,698
14,443
11,986
Other income (expense), net
118
(118)
75
(39)
Operating income
32,557
28,803
16,645
14,437
Other expense, net
(3)
-
(24)
-
Financing income (expense), net
154
(3,938)
349
(1,373)
Income before income tax
32,708
24,865
16,970
13,064
Income tax expenses
(7,220)
(5,918)
(3,801)
(3,454)
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
(627)
(121)
(261)
(78)
Net income for the period
24,861
18,826
12,908
9,532
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,257)
(1,359)
(659)
(794)
Net income attributable to the Company
23,604
17,467
12,249
8,738
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
1.17
0.85
0.61
0.43
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
20,158
20,497
20,118
20,460
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
24,861
18,826
12,908
9,532
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
Depreciation and amortization
10,051
9,893
5,146
4,986
Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
(53)
3,772
(54)
1,422
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,590
1,072
729
154
Share in losses of affiliated companies, net
627
121
261
78
Deferred income taxes
(1,394)
142
(791)
(15)
Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
46
(295)
53
(233)
Increase in accounts receivable
(2,952)
(5,051)
(172)
(1,366)
Increase in other current assets
(6,975)
(6,251)
(2,399)
(3,225)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(609)
(3,995)
(450)
755
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
939
255
(2,726)
(956)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
5,227
541
2,498
(1,305)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
3,544
(1,228)
2,504
1,025
Net cash provided by operating activities
34,902
17,802
17,507
10,852
Cash flows from investment activities
Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights upon
(1,160)
(373)
(777)
19
Capital expenditures
(6,282)
(14,718)
(3,379)
(8,596)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(607)
(600)
(312)
(223)
Repayment of (Investments in) long term deposit
(45)
130
(45)
152
Sale of (investment in) marketable securities
99
(103)
(103)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
58
783
40
573
Net cash used in investment activities
(7,937)
(14,881)
(4,473)
(8,178)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
185
(99)
(954)
(50)
Repayment of long term loan
(7,907)
(8,223)
(3,765)
(4,046)
Dividend paid
(5,617)
(5,766)
(2,820)
(2,875)
Purchase of treasury shares
(4,717)
(3,446)
(3,517)
(3,446)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(1,687)
-
(892)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,743)
(17,534)
(11,948)
(10,417)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(867)
(3,022)
(157)
(2,840)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,355
(17,635)
929
(10,583)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
27,850
50,306
33,276
43,254
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
34,205
32,671
34,205
32,671
In May 2023, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in July 2023.
