Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Its Second Quarter 2023 Results

Record revenue contributed from recent strong subscriber growth

Net subscriber growth in Q2 2023 of 47,000

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023

Net subscriber growth of 47,000: net increase in aftermarket of 45,000 and net increase in OEM of 2,000;

Record revenue of $81.6 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year;

Net income of $12.2 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year;

EBITDA of $21.8 million, up 12% year-over-year;

Generated $17.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

Declared dividend of $3.0 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $3.5 million in the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2023, especially with our highest level of quarterly revenue in our history and highest net income and EBITDA levels in over four years. The solid results are due to the accelerated subscriber growth we have seen in recent quarters which has contributed to our strong results. Furthermore, even given this strong growth, we have been able to continue to demonstrate very strong cash generation, reporting our highest ever operating cash flow in a six month period of almost $35 million ."

"As our recent partnership with Santander Bank demonstrates, we are experiencing growing interest for our value-added telematic services from the car financing sector in Latin America . Our strong momentum adds to our optimism for continued growth in the coming quarters and we expect that the positive trends will continue through 2023 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were a record $81.6 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $73.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The appreciation of the US dollar over the past year, versus the local currencies in the various geographies in which Ituran operates impacted the revenues as reported in US dollars. In local currency terms, second quarter revenue grew by 15% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were a record $59.2 million, an increase of 13% over the second quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, second quarter subscription fee revenue grew by 17% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,162,000 as of June 30, 2023 . This represents an increase of 47,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 190,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 45,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 2,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $22.5 million, an increase of 7% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $38.7 million (47.4% of revenues), a 14% increase compared with gross profit of $33.8 million (46.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 57.3%, compared with 56.8% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.0% in the quarter, compared with 19.6% in the second quarter of last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $16.6 million (20.4% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared with an operating income of $14.4 million (19.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter operating income grew by 18% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $21.8 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with EBITDA of $19.4 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter EBITDA grew by 15% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

Financial income for the quarter was $0.3 million, compared with financial expenses of $1.4 million in the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter of last year, there was a financial loss due to the devaluation of SaverOne, an early-stage public company in which Ituran holds equity.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.2 million (15.0% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.61, an increase of 40% compared to $8.7 million (11.9% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, second quarter net income grew by 44% compared with that of the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million .

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $34.5 million and debt of $4.5 million, amounting to a net cash position of $30.0 million . This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $16.0 million, as of the end of 2022.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2023, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared.

Buy Back

On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was announced in 2019. On February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy-back program by a further $10 million . As of June 30, 2023, there is remaining under the buy-back program $8.6 million .

In the second quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 156,138 shares for a total of $3.5 million .

Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022

(unaudited)













Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 34,205 27,850 Investments in marketable securities 257 316 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 47,909 45,821 Other current assets 56,056 48,156 Inventories 28,048 28,509

166,475 150,652

Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 763 1,188 Investments in other companies 1,839 1,779 Other non-current assets 3,762 3,129 Deferred income taxes 12,849 11,400 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 15,537 15,146

34,750 32,642

Property and equipment, net 44,528 45,598





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,994 9,905





Intangible assets, net 11,043 12,620

Goodwill 39,328 39,510

















Total assets 304,118 290,927









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 4,143 11,845 Accounts payable 23,224 21,937 Deferred revenues 25,466 21,783 Other current liabilities 40,846 37,407

93,679 92,972













Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan 309 345 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,799 21,224 Deferred income taxes 1,395 1,534 Deferred revenues 14,335 13,036 Others non-current liabilities 1,983 2,071 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,975 6,886

44,796 45,096











Stockholders' equity 159,303 145,797 Non-controlling interests 6,340 7,062 Total equity 165,643 152,859

















Total liabilities and equity 304,118 290,927



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)



US dollars US dollars



Six month period

ended June 30 , Three month period

ended June 30 ,

(in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:









Telematics services 114,963 102,540 59,186 52,314

Telematics products 46,154 42,920 22,459 21,074



161,117 145,460 81,645 73,388

























Cost of revenues:









Telematics services 48,642 44,739 25,250 22,607

Telematics products 37,124 33,627 17,733 16,950



85,766 78,366 42,983 39,557





































Gross profit 75,351 67,094 38,662 33,831

Research and development expenses 8,354 8,131 4,216 3,991

Selling and marketing expenses 6,606 6,580 3,283 3,456

General and administrative expenses 27,716 23,698 14,443 11,986

Other income (expense), net 118 (118) 75 (39)

Operating income 32,557 28,803 16,645 14,437

Other expense, net (3) - (24) -

Financing income (expense), net 154 (3,938) 349 (1,373)

Income before income tax 32,708 24,865 16,970 13,064

Income tax expenses (7,220) (5,918) (3,801) (3,454)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net (627) (121) (261) (78)

Net income for the period 24,861 18,826 12,908 9,532

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,257) (1,359) (659) (794)

Net income attributable to the Company 23,604 17,467 12,249 8,738

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders 1.17 0.85 0.61 0.43

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands) 20,158 20,497 20,118 20,460







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars US dollars

Six month period

ended June 30 , Three month period

ended June 30 , (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 24,861 18,826 12,908 9,532 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 10,051 9,893 5,146 4,986 Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities (53) 3,772 (54) 1,422 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,590 1,072 729 154 Share in losses of affiliated companies, net 627 121 261 78 Deferred income taxes (1,394) 142 (791) (15) Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net 46 (295) 53 (233) Increase in accounts receivable (2,952) (5,051) (172) (1,366) Increase in other current assets (6,975) (6,251) (2,399) (3,225) Decrease (increase) in inventories (609) (3,995) (450) 755 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 939 255 (2,726) (956) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 5,227 541 2,498 (1,305) Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities 3,544 (1,228) 2,504 1,025 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,902 17,802 17,507 10,852









Cash flows from investment activities







Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights upon

retirement, net of withdrawals (1,160) (373) (777) 19 Capital expenditures (6,282) (14,718) (3,379) (8,596) Investments in affiliated and other companies (607) (600) (312) (223) Repayment of (Investments in) long term deposit (45) 130 (45) 152 Sale of (investment in) marketable securities 99 (103)

(103) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 58 783 40 573 Net cash used in investment activities (7,937) (14,881) (4,473) (8,178)









Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net 185 (99) (954) (50) Repayment of long term loan (7,907) (8,223) (3,765) (4,046) Dividend paid (5,617) (5,766) (2,820) (2,875) Purchase of treasury shares (4,717) (3,446) (3,517) (3,446) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (1,687) - (892) - Net cash used in financing activities (19,743) (17,534) (11,948) (10,417) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (867) (3,022) (157) (2,840) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,355 (17,635) 929 (10,583) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 27,850 50,306 33,276 43,254 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 34,205 32,671 34,205 32,671

In May 2023, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in July 2023.

