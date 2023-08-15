First International Bank of Israel Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2023, ended June 30, 2023 .
Financial Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023
- Net profit of the First International Bank for the second quarter 2023 was NIS 587 million;
- Return on equity - 21.3%;
- Credit to the public grew by 5.4% year-over-year and by 2.5% in the first half of 2023
- Deposits by the public grew by 8.8% year-over-year and by 6.4% in the first half of 2023;
- Credit loss expenses increased in the first half of the year to NIS 171 million, as of a result of a NIS 198 million increase in the collective allowance;
- Efficiency ratio in the first half of 2023 - 42.6%;
- Ratio of Tier 1 equity capital to risk components - 10.64%;
The First International Bank published its financial statements for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting continuing growth in all core operations of the Bank, while continuing to maintain financial stability.
Credit to the public grew by 5.4% year-over-year (in relation that of June 30, 2022 ) amounting to NIS 120,028 million . In the first half of 2023 (in relation that of June 30, 2022 ) credit to the public grew by 2.5%. Growth in credit was achieved while maintaining commensurate risk.
Deposits by the public grew by 8.8% year-over-year, to NIS 179,013 million . In the first half of the year deposits by the public grew by 6.4%. The customer assets portfolio grew by 8.8%, to NIS 612 billion .
Net profit in the second quarter of 2023 for the First International Bank Group, was NIS 587 million, as compared to net profit of NIS 342 million in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 71.6%. Return on equity was 21.3%.
In the first half of the year, net profit was NIS 1,218 million, an increase of 83.4% as compared to the corresponding first half of last year. The return on equity for the first half of the year was 22.6%.
Total revenue at the Bank in the first half of the year was NIS 3,435 million, an increase of 44.4% compared with the corresponding period last year. Growth was due to the impact of the appreciation of the shekel and dollar interest rates, by the effect of changes in the consumer price index (CPI) and by growth in the volume of business operations.
Operating and other expenses in the first half of the year were NIS 1,464 million, representing an increase of 8.8%, mostly because of an increase in payroll expenses due to a provision for bonus payments and an increase ongoing payroll. The increase in payroll expenses was due, among others, to the signing of employment agreements for the years 2023-2026.
The Bank's share in earnings of an affiliated company (ICC), net of the taxes, was NIS 84 million for the first half of the year, as compared to NIS 37 million in the corresponding period last year, with the increase mostly due to non-recurring gains in the first quarter off 2023 on the sale of the ICC building.
Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank increased to NIS 11,292 million, an increase of 6.9% in relation to that of December 31, 2022 .
The Tier 1 equity capital ratio increased to 10.64%, higher by 1.4 percentage points than that of the required regulatory ratio. As of December 31, 2022, the ratio amounted to 10.42%.
The comprehensive capital ratio also increased to 13.92% compared with 13.75% as at December 31, 2022, 1.42 percentage points over the required regulatory ratio.
The liquidity coverage ratio increased to 134% as compared with 127% in 2022.
Taking into consideration that the dividend distribution policy calls for an annual distribution of up to 50% of the annual net profit, and given the background of uncertainty existing in global markets as well as in Israel, the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to approve a dividend distribution totaling NIS 220 million, similar to that of the first quarter of 2023.
The efficiency ratio in the first half of the year was 42.6%, compared with 56.6% in the corresponding half of last year and 50.9% for 2022. The Bank continues to invest in efficiency measures, which include, among others, increasing efficiency of work procedures, integration of automation into work processes and technological innovations.
Total credit loss expenses in the first half of the year were NIS 171 million, as compared to NIS 31 million in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 450%. This growth was as a result of the group provision for credit losses.
In the first six months of the year, the collective provision increased by NIS 198 million, mainly due to adjustments in the collective provision following envisioned macro-economic concerns in light of the uncertainty relating to economic conditions, due to, among others, the impact of the rise in interest rates, developments in geopolitical conditions in Israel and globally, and the probability of an economic slowdown. The Bank continues to reinforce its cushions due to economic uncertainty. The specific provision for credit losses in the first half of the year was NIS 27 million, as compared to NIS 13 million in the corresponding period last year.
The low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the Bank, a ratio indicating the quality of the credit portfolio (the ratio of balance of nonaccrual debts or debts in arrears of 90 days and over, as a portion of total credit to the public), improved and descended to 0.49%, in relation to 0.55% in the corresponding period last year. The ratio of the balance of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual credit reached 238%
The First International Bank announced a set of measures taken to assist customers in view of the rising interest rate in the economy, publishing a benefit package for private customers, which includes, among others: payment of interest on credit balances on current accounts at a rate of 1.8%-2.2%, reducing the interest charged on overdrafts by 2%, and granting a special interest credit of NIS 1,400 to borrowers of its prime track mortgage loans. The package is valid for a period of one year and applies automatically to customers that meet the criteria set out in the program.
Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "The First International Bank continues on its growth trend across the banks strategic business areas, including in the fields of fund and investment management, capital markets, business banking and retail banking, while focusing on various target populations.
"The growth is accompanied by continuing our orderly and consistent efficiency measures. All this while maintaining a high level of financial stability, commensurate risk management and building security cushions - both in respect of credit losses and in respect of capital, given the rise in the level of economic uncertainty in Israel and globally."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal financial ratios
For the six months
For the year ended
2023
2022
2022
in %
Execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank (1)
22.6
13.3
16.6
Return on average assets (1)
1.22
0.73
0.89
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
10.64
10.15
10.42
Leverage ratio
5.20
5.02
5.19
Liquidity coverage ratio
134
125
127
Net stable funding ratio
134
134
133
Ratio of total income to average assets (1)
3.4
2.6
2.9
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)
2.6
1.8
2.0
Ratio of fees to average assets(1)
0.8
0.8
0.8
Efficiency ratio
42.6
56.6
50.9
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.12
0.98
1.02
Ratio of total provision for credit losses(2) to credit to the public
1.23
1.08
1.12
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.49
0.55
0.48
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
237.9
184.7
219.7
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)
-
0.04
0.03
Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)
0.29
0.06
0.11
Principal data from the statement of income
For the six months
2023
2022
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
1,218
664
Interest Income, net
2,593
1,603
Expenses from credit losses
171
31
Total non-Interest income
842
775
Of which: Fees
756
755
Total operating and other expenses
1,464
1,346
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
915
815
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
12.14
6.62
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.6.23
30.6.22
31.12.22
NIS million
Total assets
208,130
192,026
195,955
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
58,553
56,305
57,130
Securities
22,963
15,349
16,010
Credit to the public, net
118,686
112,811
115,961
Total liabilities
196,313
181,606
184,920
of which: Deposits from the public
179,013
164,539
168,269
Deposits from banks
4,145
5,429
4,821
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,713
4,187
4,749
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
11,292
9,973
10,559
Additional data
30.6.23
30.6.22
31.12.22
Share price (0.01 NIS)
14,420
13,010
13,900
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
486
538
942
(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the three months
For the six months
For the year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
2,523
1,104
4,699
1,975
5,161
Interest Expenses
1,205
245
2,106
372
1,358
Interest Income, net
1,318
859
2,593
1,603
3,803
Expenses from credit losses
99
31
171
31
123
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
1,219
828
2,422
1,572
3,680
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income (expenses)
43
(22)
79
12
113
Fees
368
371
756
755
1,489
Other income
6
-
7
8
9
Total non- Interest income
417
349
842
775
1,611
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
466
401
915
815
1,680
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
83
82
167
163
332
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
30
28
60
55
113
Other expenses
161
151
322
313
630
Total operating and other expenses
740
662
1,464
1,346
2,755
Profit before taxes
896
515
1,800
1,001
2,536
Provision for taxes on profit
307
179
622
348
884
Profit after taxes
589
336
1,178
653
1,652
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
19
20
84
37
74
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
608
356
1,262
690
1,726
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(21)
(14)
(44)
(26)
(59)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
587
342
1,218
664
1,667
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
5.85
3.41
12.14
6.62
16.62
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three months
For the six months
For the year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
608
356
1,262
690
1,726
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(21)
(14)
(44)
(26)
(59)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
587
342
1,218
664
1,667
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
56
(161)
26
(377)
(441)
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
6
65
3
196
235
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
62
(96)
29
(181)
(206)
Related tax effect
(22)
32
(11)
62
71
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes
40
(64)
18
(119)
(135)
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests
3
(4)
5
(9)
(13)
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
37
(60)
13
(110)
(122)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
648
292
1,280
571
1,591
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(24)
(10)
(49)
(17)
(46)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
624
282
1,231
554
1,545
(1)Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
58,553
56,305
57,130
Securities
22,963
15,349
16,010
Securities which were borrowed
104
289
12
Credit to the public
120,028
113,932
117,156
Provision for Credit losses
(1,342)
(1,121)
(1,195)
Credit to the public, net
118,686
112,811
115,961
Credit to the government
961
939
866
Investment in investee company
751
669
687
Premises and equipment
880
904
902
Intangible assets
309
300
317
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
3,588
2,880
2,825
Other assets(2)
1,335
1,580
1,245
Total assets
208,130
192,026
195,955
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
179,013
164,539
168,269
Deposits from banks
4,145
5,429
4,821
Deposits from the Government
608
570
237
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,713
4,187
4,749
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
3,184
2,412
2,322
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,650
4,469
4,522
Total liabilities
196,313
181,606
184,920
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
11,292
9,973
10,559
Non-controlling interests
525
447
476
Total equity
11,817
10,420
11,035
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
208,130
192,026
195,955
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 137 million and NIS 109 million and NIS 117 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 283 million and NIS 26 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 24 million and NIS 337 million and NIS 26 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)
Share capital and premium(1)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Retained earnings(2)
Total share-holders' equity
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as of March 31, 2023
927
(327)
10,288
10,888
501
11,389
Net profit for the period
-
-
587
587
21
608
Dividend
-
-
(220)
(220)
-
(220)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
37
-
37
3
40
Balance as at June 30, 2023
927
(290)
10,655
11,292
525
11,817
For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Share capital and premium(1)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Retained earnings(2)
Total share-holders' equity
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as of March 31, 2022
927
(231)
9,155
9,851
437
10,288
Net profit for the period
-
-
342
342
14
356
Dividend
-
-
(160)
(160)
-
(160)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(60)
-
(60)
(4)
(64)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
927
(291)
9,337
9,973
447
10,420
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)
Share capital and premium (1)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Retained earnings (2)
Total share-holders' equity
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited)
927
(303)
9,935
10,559
476
11,035
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company*
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
(10)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation
927
(303)
9,925
10,549
476
11,025
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,218
1,218
44
1,262
Dividend
-
-
(488)
(488)
-
(488)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
13
-
13
5
18
Balance as at June 30, 2023
927
(290)
10,655
11,292
525
11,817
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Share capital and premium(1)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Retained earnings(2)
Total share-holders' equity
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited)
927
(181)
9,257
10,003
434
10,437
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation*
-
-
(44)
(44)
(4)
(48)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation
927
(181)
9,213
9,959
430
10,389
Net profit for the period
-
-
664
664
26
690
Dividend
-
-
(540)
(540)
-
(540)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(110)
-
(110)
(9)
(119)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
927
(291)
9,337
9,973
447
10,420
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
For the year ended December 31, 2022 (audited)
Share capital and premium(1)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Retained earnings(2)
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2021
927
(181)
9,257
10,003
434
10,437
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation*
-
-
(44)
(44)
(4)
(48)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation
927
(181)
9,213
9,959
430
10,389
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,667
1,667
59
1,726
Dividend
-
-
(945)
(945)
-
(945)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(122)
-
(122)
(13)
(135)
Balance as at December 31, 2022
927
(303)
9,935
10,559
476
11,035
*Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).
(1)Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2)Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
