Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 and YTD Fiscal 2023 Results

- Q3 park revenues decreased 4% on a pro forma basis, adjusting for the revenue impact of the tornado at the Georgia Park

- Majority of the Walkabout in Georgia reopened following the March tornado closure

- Management remains focused on long-term organic growth, with an emphasis on improved marketing, operating efficiencies and the overall guest experience

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended July 2, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Total revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023 were $2.85 million, a decrease of $794,193, compared to $3.64 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022. Park revenues were $2.80 million, a decrease of $817,728 or 22.6%, and animal sales increased by $23,535 to $48,620. As a result of a devastating tornado and rain event on March 26-27, 2023, our Georgia Park was fully closed for the first 12 days of the quarter, with a multi-phased reopening which began on April 15th. Based on comparable prior year sales through May 6th, management estimates approximately $675,500 of park revenues were lost during the closure and early reopening phases. On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the impact of the tornado related closure and phased reopening on Georgia park revenues, aggregate second quarter park revenues decreased 3.9%.

The Company reported a net income of $512,035, or $0.01 per basic share and fully diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023, compared to a net income of $718,712, or $0.01 per basic share and fully diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022, resulting in a decrease of $206,677. Excluding the after-tax effect of the Georgia Park tornado related net insurance recovery of $196,206 for the three-month period ended July 2, 2023, as well as the $73,000 after-tax expense associated with a legal settlement during the three months ended July 3, 2022, our adjusted net income decreased $475,883 for the three-month period ended July 2, 2023. The lower adjusted net income for the quarter is largely attributable to lost revenues associated with the closure and phased reopening of our Georgia Park due to the tornado.

"Our Missouri Park performed well during the quarter with attendance and overall park revenue generating double digit percentage increases, driven by more competitive admission pricing as well as a strong marketing effort," said Lisa Brady, president and CEO. "We are pleased with the rebuild efforts at our Georgia Park and remain focused on returning attendance and revenues to prior year levels. Our Texas park was negatively impacted by periods of significant precipitation during the quarter compared to near drought conditions in the prior year period. We continue to monitor attendance trends at the park and are continually tweaking our marketing efforts to generate brand awareness and drive overall attendance. Our teams did a great job managing expenses during the quarter and we have continued to focus on driving an improved guest experience in our parks," Ms. Brady concluded.

Nine Months Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Total revenues for the nine months ended July 2, 2023 were $6.59 million, a decrease of $1.09 million, compared to $7.68 million for the nine months ended July 3, 2022. Park revenues were $6.48 million, a decrease of $1.17 million or 15.3%. As a result of the tornado and rain event noted earlier, our Georgia Park was fully closed for the subsequent 20 days, with a multi-phased reopening which began on April 15th. Based on comparable prior year sales for March 26th through May 6th, management estimates approximately $979,000 of park revenues were lost during the closure and early reopening phases. On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the impact of the tornado related closure and phased reopening on Georgia park revenues, aggregate nine month park revenues declined by 2.5%.

The Company reported a net loss of $487,064, or $0.01 per basic share and fully diluted share, for the nine months ended July 2, 2023, compared to net a net income of $245,082, or $0.00 per basic share and fully diluted share, for the nine months ended July 3, 2022, resulting in a net decrease of $732,146. Excluding the $265,426 after-tax effect of the Georgia Park net tornado expenses and write-offs for the nine-month period ended July 2, 2023, as well as the $73,000 after-tax expense associated with a legal settlement during the nine-month period ended July 3, 2022, our adjusted net income decreased $539,720 for the nine-month period ended July 2, 2023. The lower adjusted net income for the nine months ended July 2, 2023 is largely attributable to lost revenues associated with the closure and phased reopening of our Georgia Park due to the tornado and higher Corporate expenses, partially offset by improved segment profitability at our Missouri Park.

Park Revenues through August 5, 2023

For the first five weeks of our 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, park revenues declined 5.5%. Our Georgia park revenue continued to be approximately 10% behind prior year sales, which we believe has been driven by several factors including the ongoing impact of the partial closure, increased regional competition, along with overall economic pressure on discretionary consumer spending. Momentum continued at our Missouri park, with park revenue up nearly 8% and attendance up approximately 24%. Our Texas park also experienced strong growth, with revenue up over 3% and attendance up 12%, despite persistent temperatures north of 100 degrees.

"We were pleased with the positive momentum in the first five weeks of our fiscal fourth quarter. Missouri has continued to demonstrate strong momentum driven by our updated pricing strategy and enhanced marketing efforts. We are particularly pleased with the growth in Texas, as our marketing efforts are more than offsetting the impact of persistent heat. Our Georgia Park revenue is in line with our expectations as we continue work to reopen the entirety of the Walkabout and recover from the lost momentum driven by the devastation caused by the tornado," Ms. Brady commented.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company had working capital of $3.42 million as of July 2, 2023, compared to $4.67 million as of October 2, 2022 and $4.38 million as of July 3, 2022. The Company had total debt of $4.41 million as of July 2, 2023, compared to $4.96 million as of October 2, 2022 and $5.45 million as of July 3, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.29 to 1.0 as of July 2, 2023, compared to 0.32 to 1.0 as of October 2, 2022 and 0.37 to 1.0 as of July 3, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Commentary and Outlook

"Our current outlook remains consistent with our commentary last quarter as we remain optimistic we will generate a positive EBITDA for our 2023 fiscal year. However, due to the impact of the tornado and pace of recovery in Georgia, we may report a net loss for the fiscal year," said Ms. Brady.

Ms. Brady added, "As we consider our long-term strategy and work to deliver increased shareholder returns, we believe we are on a path to drive sustained profitability at our Missouri Park through a combination of growth in the core business as well as future adjacent development. We continue to closely monitor our Texas park and the marketing strategy as we work to build the brand and overall awareness, recognizing this park opened in May 2019 and remains in its infancy. However, the attendance build is slower than expected when we acquired this park in late April 2020."

"Despite what has been an extraordinarily challenging year due to the aftermath of the Georgia tornado, I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our teams and the organic momentum we have built internally. We continue to focus on enhancing our guest experience, team development and fine-tuning the foundational elements of our business, all in support of operationalizing our long-term growth strategy to take Parks! America to the next level. I would like to thank our investors for their continued support," Ms. Brady closed.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022

For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Park revenues $ 2,801,512 $ 3,619,240 $ 6,476,656 $ 7,645,743 Sale of animals 48,620 25,085 110,320 29,914 Total revenues 2,850,132 3,644,325 6,586,976 7,675,657 Cost of sales 374,131 461,086 929,632 1,086,763 Selling, general and administrative 1,825,033 1,880,438 5,172,340 5,414,094 Depreciation and amortization 222,124 192,575 648,757 578,225 Tornado expenses and write-offs, net (268,776 ) - 363,596 - Legal settlement - 100,000 - 100,000 (Gain) loss on disposal of operating assets - (11,160 ) 30,584 (29,160 ) Income (loss) from operations 697,620 1,021,386 (557,933 ) 525,735 Other income, net 3,429 22,030 64,708 68,322 Interest expense (54,514 ) (65,804 ) (169,739 ) (202,475 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 646,535 977,612 (662,964 ) 391,582 Income tax expense (benefit) 134,500 258,900 (175,900 ) 146,500 Net income (loss) $ 512,035 $ 718,712 $ (487,064 ) $ 245,082 Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted 75,444 75,168 75,314 75,146





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REPORTED AND PRO FORMA PARK REVENUES

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022

Reported For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Georgia $ 1,713,205 $ 2,512,363 $ 4,059,002 $ 5,159,261 Missouri 570,888 517,589 1,061,480 1,017,696 Texas 517,419 589,288 1,356,174 1,468,786 Total park revenues $ 2,801,512 $ 3,619,240 $ 6,476,656 $ 7,645,743

Pro Forma For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Georgia $ 2,388,705 $ 2,512,363 $ 5,038,002 $ 5,159,261 Missouri 570,888 517,589 1,061,480 1,017,696 Texas 517,419 589,288 1,356,174 1,468,786 Total park revenues $ 3,477,012 $ 3,619,240 $ 7,455,656 $ 7,645,743





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022

For the three months ended For the nine months ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 512,035 $ 718,712 $ (487,064 ) $ 245,082 Tornado expenses and write-offs, net (268,776 ) - 363,596 - Tax impact - Tornado expenses and write-offs 72,570 - (98,170 ) - Legal settlement - 100,000 - 100,000 Tax impact - legal settlement - (27,000 ) - (27,000 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 315,829 $ 791,712 $ (221,638 ) $ 318,082





(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Item - Adjusted Net Income



Adjusted net income for the three months ended July 2, 2023 excludes tornado expenses of $397,749 and asset write-offs of $20,728, more than offset by $687,253 of insurance proceeds. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended July 2, 2023 excludes tornado expenses of $779,425 and asset write-offs of $271,424, partially offset by $687,253 of insurance proceeds. Adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended July 2, 2023 excludes a legal settlement charge associated an employment contract dispute related to a former officer of the Company.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of July 2, 2023, October 2, 2022 and July 2, 2022