

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Tuesday reported a profit of $13.96 million or $0.15 per share for the first half of the year, lower than $481.16 million or $4.24 per share in the same period a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, loss was 120.86 million or $0.32 per share, narrower than $628.83 million or $3.41 per share loss last year.



Sales for the first half were $140.4 million, compared to $1.212 billion in the prior year period.



