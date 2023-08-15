Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Our second quarter was a mixed bag as sales, which given the capex and low volume nature of our business, were lumpy, but we benefited from continued strong gross margins. We continued to invest in sales and marketing and R&D during the quarter to set the table for future sales growth. These efforts have enabled us to expand our pipeline, and we are working diligently to convert these to orders over the next 12 months."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights (FY23 vs FY22)
- Revenue decreased 28.5% to $1.0 million;
- Gross Margin expanded 600 basis points to 70.7%;
- GAAP Operating Income of $0.0 million versus $0.3 million;
- FY23 GAAP Operating Loss included approximately $0.7 million in mark-to-market contra-expense related to non-cash stock issuance costs;
- Other Loss of $0.2 million related to an increase in bad debt expense from a prior year sale;
- GAAP Net Income and EPS of of $0.0 million and $0.00 versus $0.3 million and $0.07, respectively;
- GAAP Net Income included approximately $0.7 million in mark-to-market contra-expense related to non-cash stock issuance costs mentioned above.
|Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022*
(in $M except for EPS)
2Q23
2Q22
Change
Revenue
|$
|1.0
|$
|1.4
|(28.5%
|)
Gross Margin
|70.7
|%
|64.7
|%
Operating Income/(Loss)
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.3
|(91.4%
|)
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|$
|0.0
|$
|0.3
|(91.1%
|)
GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.07
|nm
*numbers may not add due to rounding
Nm - non-measurable
2023 Commentary
"We are making investments in 2023 to capture the tremendous market opportunity over the long term for our CleanTech systems. This includes continuing to invest in sales and marketing to raise awareness of our products, while also innovating to stay ahead of the technology curve. With respect to the latter, we are working on a new laser cutting platform, the Titan FX, designed to meet the safety and efficiency needs for a specific aerospace customer. We believe this technology will also be relevant across our other industry verticals and more importantly, we believe we can enhance the safety and productivity of our CleanTech products with this technology as well, positioning us for long-term growth," concluded Tupuola.
About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
|June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|9,884,543
|$
|12,181,799
Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,404,956
|1,347,494
Inventory
|2,216,052
|1,693,810
Other Current Assets
|332,017
|72,527
Total Current Assets
|13,837,569
|15,295,630
Property, Plant & Equipment, Net
|742,059
|627,848
Intangible Assets
|2,830,886
|2,939,041
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
|670,109
|832,072
Total Assets
|$
|18,080,623
|$
|19,694,592
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
|$
|295,852
|$
|190,388
Operating Lease Liabilities, Current
|344,510
|344,510
Accrued Expenses
|-
|1,181,000
Total Current Liabilities
|640,362
|1,715,898
Operating Lease Liabilities, Noncurrent
|305,892
|487,562
Total Liabilities
|946,254
|2,203,460
Common Stock Par Value $0.01:100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,253,419 and 7,878,419 issued and outstanding, respectively
|82,533
|78,783
Additional Paid in Capital
|19,183,020
|18,140,520
Retained Earnings (Deficit)
|(728,172
|)
|(728,172
|)
Net Income (Loss)
|(1,403,013
|)
|-
Total Stockholders' Equity
|17,134,369
|17,491,131
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|18,080,623
|$
|19,694,592
STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
June 30,
|Six Months Ending June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net Revenue
|$
|968,049
|$
|1,353,642
|$
|2,205,096
|$
|2,565,726
Cost of Goods Sold
|283,864
|477,373
|524,992
|832,985
Gross Profit
|684,185
|876,269
|1,680,104
|1,732,741
Operating Expenses:
Sales & Marketing
|(157,154
|)
|97,967
|910,771
|176,758
General & Administrative
|710,962
|361,003
|1,787,533
|674,648
Depreciation & Amortization
|100,947
|84,081
|184,084
|174,041
Total Operating Expenses
|654,755
|543,050
|2,882,387
|1,025,447
Operating Income (Loss)
|29,430
|333,219
|(1,202,283
|)
|707,295
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest Income/(Expense)
|-
|(10,018
|)
|-
|(14,426
|)
Other Income (Expense)
|(639
|)
|-
|(200,730
|)
|7,031
Total Other Income (Expenses)
|(639
|)
|(10,018
|)
|(200,730
|)
|(7,394
|)
Income (Loss) Before Tax
|28,791
|323,201
|(1,403,013
|)
|699,901
Tax Provision
|-
|-
|-
|-
Net Income (Loss)
|$
|28,791
|$
|323,201
|$
|(1,403,013
|)
|$
|699,901
Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.14
Fully Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.14
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
|8,187,485
|4,878,419
|8,033,806
|4,878,419
Fully Diluted
|8,253,419
|4,878,419
|8,253,419
|4,878,419
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ending June 30,
|2023
|2022
Cash Flow from:
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(1,403,013
|)
|$
|699,901
Adjustments:
Depreciation & Amortization
|184,084
|174,041
Non-Cash Lease Expense - Right-of-Use Asset
|-
|-
Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
|(57,462
|)
|(617,335
|)
Inventory
|(522,243
|)
|186,026
Other Current Assets
|(259,490
|)
|(2,388
|)
Accounts Payable
|105,464
|84,728
Accrued Expenses
|(1,181,000
|)
|-
Operating Lease Liability
|(19,706
|)
|-
Other Liabilities
|(17,413
|)
Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|(3,153,366
|)
|507,559
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of Long Term Assets
|(183,941
|)
|-
Purchase of Intangible Assets
|(6,199
|)
|(4,195
|)
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
|(190,140
|)
|(4,195
|)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from (Repayment of) Notes
|-
|(261,684
|)
Proceeds from (Repayment of) PPP Loan
|-
|(317,328
|)
Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock
|1,046,250
|-
Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities
|1,046,250
|(579,012
|)
Net Change in Cash
|$
|(2,297,256
|)
|$
|(75,648
|)
Cash - Beginning of Period
|2,181,799
|615,749
Cash - End of Period
|$
|9,884,543
|$
|540,101
