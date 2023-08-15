Travefy Named to the Prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Travefy ranked among America's fastest-growing private companies

Inc. revealed today that Travefy - the leading itinerary, proposal and client management tool for travel advisors - ranks No 4,742 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.





"It is a true honor to be named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies," says Travefy CEO David Chait. "Achieving a spot on this prestigious ranking - especially for the years that cover the pandemic, which were devastating to the travel industry - is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the Travefy team as well as the resiliency of the incredible travel professionals our products serve."

To date, Travefy's all-in-one platform for travel advisors, agencies and tourism companies powers more than 20,000 travel brands globally. Travefy proudly serves the entire travel industry spectrum from independent home-based travel advisors to some of the largest travel brands including CTM, Destination Canada, Inspirato, Internova Travel Group, Gifted Travel Network, TripADeal, World Travel Holdings, Virtuoso, and 360 Private Travel among others.

In the post-pandemic landscape Travefy has seen a meteoric rise in adoption as travel agencies and host agencies realign their technology stacks to provide maximum value and efficiency to help propel their sales force-the travel advisor. With groundbreaking new enhancements including workflow management, integrated payment processing and integrations, Travefy continues to see market-leading growth.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. 2023 marks the first time Travefy submitted information to the Inc. 5000 and its first placement on the list.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, marketing, form, and client management tools help Travel Advisors and professionals save time, impress clients, and sell more.

Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes, among other publications, and has won numerous industry honors including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Travefy has offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska and Pennington, New Jersey.

Find more information at https://travefy.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



