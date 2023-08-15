Leading Provider of On-Demand Medical Equipment & Services for Hospitals, US Med-Equip, Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company List for the 11th Time

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / US Med-Equip, a leading provider of on-demand medical equipment solutions, earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company list for the 11th time as it continues to help fill hospitals with life-saving equipment.

Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

USME partners with thousands of hospitals across the nation for the rental, sale, service and asset management of medical equipment ranging from ventilators to therapeutic patient beds. With the support of more than 700 team members across 90 locations nationwide, USME applies industry-leading technology to best serve clinicians so they can help heal patients in need.

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation based on revenue over the prior three years. Through strategic partnerships with medical equipment manufacturers, industry-leading technology, on-demand distribution, and an unyielding focus on customer satisfaction, US Med-Equip has experienced exponential growth year after year.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication day after day from our mission-driven team supporting healthcare heroes," CEO Greg Salario said. "As demands on clinicians continue to evolve, we are adapting to best support them with the highest quality medical equipment where they need it when they need it, biomedical services, and equipment management solutions that support their patient care."

Known for investing heavily in its employees, medical equipment and the technology and services to support it, USME has been voted a "Top Workplace" and helps serve thousands of hospitals and healthcare partners across the country.

