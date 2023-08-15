Anzeige
15.08.2023 | 13:04
Ethcon Korea 2023: The Ethereum Developer Conference and Hackathon, Now Open for Registration

Ethcon Korea 2023: The Ethereum Developer Conference and Hackathon, Now Open for Registration 

Chainwire 
Ethcon Korea 2023: The Ethereum Developer Conference and Hackathon, Now Open for Registration 
15-Aug-2023 / 11:31 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ethcon Korea 
Seoul, August 14, 2023 - Brace yourselves for the most anticipated event in the world of Ethereum: Ethcon Korea 2023. 
This groundbreaking Ethereum developer conference and hackathon are now officially open for registration, beckoning 
visionaries, developers, and enthusiasts from all corners of the globe to converge and explore the boundless 
possibilities of the Ethereum ecosystem. 
An Event Beyond Compare 
Organized by the esteemed Ethcon Korea Steering Committee and proudly sponsored by none other than the Ethereum 
Foundation, Ethcon Korea 2023 is poised to be a pivotal moment in the evolution of Ethereum. From September 1st to 3rd, 
the vibrant district of Seongsu-dong in Seoul will play host to this dynamic convergence of minds. 
Key Details: 
Conference Pass: Priced at a modest USD69 
Hackathon Pass: At an equally enticing USD79 
Embrace the Highlights: 
The grandeur of Ethcon Korea 2023 unfolds through its rich agenda: 
Day 1(Sept 1): Keynote by Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin 
Day 2(Sept 2): Workshops by Global Ethereum Project Teams 
Day 1, 2, 3: Hackathon with 'Quadratic Funding' Prizes. Prize pool is 45k USD. 
Join Us: 
Be part of Ethereum's future at Ethcon Korea 2023. Unite with fellow developers and enthusiasts, gain insights from 
Vitalik Buterin, and engage in hands-on workshops. Register now on our official website. 
https://2023.ethcon.kr/ 
https://t.me/ethcon_korea_1 
About Ethcon Korea: 
Ethcon Korea, sponsored by the Ethereum Foundation, fosters collaboration and innovation within the Ethereum 
development community. As the sole non-profit event in Korea with Foundation support, it's a launchpad for the Korean 
Ethereum community onto the world stage. 
Contact: 
Ethcon team 
support@ethcon.kr 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1704117 15-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=fb77bd01603a85955f2ff6aefb609b4c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2023 06:31 ET (10:31 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
