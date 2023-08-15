DJ Ethcon Korea 2023: The Ethereum Developer Conference and Hackathon, Now Open for Registration

Chainwire Ethcon Korea 2023: The Ethereum Developer Conference and Hackathon, Now Open for Registration 15-Aug-2023 / 11:31 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ethcon Korea Seoul, August 14, 2023 - Brace yourselves for the most anticipated event in the world of Ethereum: Ethcon Korea 2023. This groundbreaking Ethereum developer conference and hackathon are now officially open for registration, beckoning visionaries, developers, and enthusiasts from all corners of the globe to converge and explore the boundless possibilities of the Ethereum ecosystem. An Event Beyond Compare Organized by the esteemed Ethcon Korea Steering Committee and proudly sponsored by none other than the Ethereum Foundation, Ethcon Korea 2023 is poised to be a pivotal moment in the evolution of Ethereum. From September 1st to 3rd, the vibrant district of Seongsu-dong in Seoul will play host to this dynamic convergence of minds. Key Details: Conference Pass: Priced at a modest USD69 Hackathon Pass: At an equally enticing USD79 Embrace the Highlights: The grandeur of Ethcon Korea 2023 unfolds through its rich agenda: Day 1(Sept 1): Keynote by Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Day 2(Sept 2): Workshops by Global Ethereum Project Teams Day 1, 2, 3: Hackathon with 'Quadratic Funding' Prizes. Prize pool is 45k USD. Join Us: Be part of Ethereum's future at Ethcon Korea 2023. Unite with fellow developers and enthusiasts, gain insights from Vitalik Buterin, and engage in hands-on workshops. Register now on our official website. https://2023.ethcon.kr/ https://t.me/ethcon_korea_1 About Ethcon Korea: Ethcon Korea, sponsored by the Ethereum Foundation, fosters collaboration and innovation within the Ethereum development community. As the sole non-profit event in Korea with Foundation support, it's a launchpad for the Korean Ethereum community onto the world stage. Contact: Ethcon team support@ethcon.kr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

