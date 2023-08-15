

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



Earnings: -$64 million in Q4 vs. $138 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q4 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $397 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.49 per share Revenue: $53.45 billion in Q4 vs. $47.10 billion in the same period last year.



