two and LatAm Logistic Properties S.A. Agree to Combine, Creating a Leading Publicly Traded Developer, Owner, and Manager of Modern Logistics Real Estate in Central and South America

LatAm Logistic Properties is one of the only Institutional Industrial Platforms operating across the region, bringing the development of class A warehouses to undersupplied markets

Estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $578 Million based on a minimum of $25 Million in net cash proceeds to fund growth (assuming 70% redemptions from two's trust account)

LatAm Logistic Properties' management will roll 100% of their existing shares into equity of the combined company



ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. and SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- two (NYSE: TWOA) ("TWOA"), a special purpose acquisition company, and LatAm Logistic Properties S.A. (d/b/a LatAm Logistic Properties ) ("LLP"), a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which LLP would become publicly listed on a U.S. stock exchange.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, each of LLP and TWOA will merge with newly-formed subsidiaries of a to-be-formed holding company ("Pubco") and Pubco will be the parent company of each of the Company and LLP following the consummation of the Business Combination. Upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination"), the ordinary shares of Pubco are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "LLP". The Business Combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and both companies' shareholder approvals, among other customary closing conditions.

LLP is one of the only vertically integrated logistics real estate platforms operating across Central and South America. LLP's portfolio consists of approximately 4.8 million square feet of operating gross leasable area ("GLA") across a network of 28 facilities in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Peru, primarily located in high-growth consumption centers with high barriers to entry. LLP's properties are designed and developed to offer greater accessibility, security, and maximum optionality, which provides cost efficiencies for its multi-national and regional customers. With modern specifications, LLP is able to drive operational efficiencies in parallel with technology advancements for timely delivery of goods, implementing forward-thinking operational processes that provide clients with best-in-class service. Additionally, LLP's properties comply with the highest standards of environmental sustainability with EDGE certifications, a green building standard sponsored by the International Finance Corporation.

"We believe LLP's combination with TWOA is a transformational event that will position LLP to realize the massive opportunities driven by the increased demand for logistics real estate across Central and South America," said Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LLP. "LLP's well-established track-record of developing modern class A facilities in a cost-efficient manner provides a unique competitive advantage to meet the new demand created by nearshoring and e-commerce. We are excited to enter this next phase in our history through the transaction with TWOA, which will allow us to further capitalize on the macro tailwinds benefiting logistics warehouse facilities. We expect to continue building out our strong platform across existing and new adjacent geographies with US dollar denominated markets. We believe a NYSE listing will enable us to secure access to resources to fund these growth opportunities and position LLP for the future."

Thomas D. Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of TWOA, commented: "Industrial real estate continues to attract significant capital inflows due to the macroeconomic tailwinds supporting logistics and distribution demand. As one of the only vertically integrated logistics operating platforms in its regions, LLP is a dominant player in Central and South America. LLP's class A US institutional asset quality, predictable cash flows, growth prospects, and management team's strong track record offer a compelling opportunity. We are thrilled to partner with LLP and enter into this business combination."

Upon closing of the Business Combination, the senior leadership of Pubco will consist of Thomas McDonald, as Chairman; Esteban Saldarriaga, as CEO; and Annette Fernández, as CFO.

Transaction Terms & Financing

The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $578 million, based on a pre-money equity value of LLP of $286 million, with a minimum of $25 million in net cash proceeds from the Business Combination and assuming 70% redemptions by TWOA's existing public shareholders. Net proceeds raised from the Business Combination will be used to fund future growth opportunities.

The Business Combination Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both LLP and TWOA.

For a summary of the material terms of the Business Combination Agreement, as well as a supplemental investor presentation, please see TWOA's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information about the proposed Business Combination will be described in Pubco's registration statement on Form F-4 to be filed with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus. Pubco and TWOA also will file other documents regarding the proposed Business Combination with the SEC.

Advisors

BTG Pactual is acting as exclusive M&A advisor to LLP. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC ("CCM"), is acting as exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to TWOA. Baker & McKenzie LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to LLP. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to TWOA. Gateway Group is acting as investor relations advisors to both TWOA and LLP. Dukas Linden Public Relations is acting as public relations advisors to both TWOA and LLP.

Webcast Information

TWOA and LLP management will host a webcast to discuss the proposed Business Combination today, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast will be accompanied by a detailed investor presentation. The investor presentation will be available at www.latamlp.com and www.twoaspac.com .

Date: August 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

The conference call will be broadcast live here . To dial in via telephone see details below.

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 6625255

Please dial the conference telephone number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available here after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time today, and at www.latamlp.com and www.twoaspac.com .

About LatAm Logistic Properties

LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LLP's customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies. LLP's strong customer relationships and insight is expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of June 30, 2023, LLP consisted of an operating and development portfolio of twenty-eight logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica, totaling more than 650,000 square meters of gross leasable area.

About two

two is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit twoaspac.com .

