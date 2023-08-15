Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Nkt A/S: NKT updates financial outlook for 2023

Company Announcement

15 August 2023
Announcement No. 25

Based on the financial performance so far in 2023, the financial outlook for the full-year is updated.

Revenues (std. metal prices) are still expected to be approx. EUR 1.8-1.9bn, while operational EBITDA is now expected to be approx. EUR 215-245m (previously approx. EUR 200-230m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

  • Satisfactory execution of high-voltage investments and projects
  • Satisfactory offshore power cable repair work activity
  • Limited financial impact due to the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply-chain challenges, and the high inflationary pressure

The Q2 2023 Interim Report is still planned to be released on 16 August in accordance with NKT's financial calendar.


Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
