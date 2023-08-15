TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) ("Empire" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas and Louisiana, today announced operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

KEY SECOND QUARTER AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Grew average daily oil sales volumes by 6% sequentially and 4% year-over-year; Produced sales volumes of 2,135 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (66% oil, 16% natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and 18% natural gas) compared to 2,206 Boe/d (61% oil, 20% NGLs, and 19% natural gas) for the first quarter of 2023. Sales volumes for the second quarter of 2022 were 2,158 Boe/d (63% oil, 19% NGLs, and 18% natural gas);

Reported revenue of $9.7 million, a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and an Adjusted Net Loss 1 of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share;

of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; Generated Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.2 million;

of $0.2 million; Ended the second quarter of 2023 with $1.6 million of liquidity;

Continued its targeted development program that began in 2022, with capital spending of $3.1 million for the first half of 2023 reflecting recompletion and other well activities across Empire's portfolio of assets and sidetrack drilling projects in North Dakota; and

Recently announced that on August 9, 2023, the Company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Evolution Master Fund, Ltd. - Empire's largest shareholder - had collectively acquired additional working interests in the Company's three properties located in Lea County, New Mexico, including Eunice Monument South Unit A, Eunice Monument South Unit B, and Arrowhead Grayburg Unit.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mike Morrisett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, "While commodity prices were depressed in the second quarter, we have been pleased to see a material improvement in pricing during the third quarter. Our second quarter oil production began to demonstrate the effects of our development campaign that we began in the latter part of 2022 on our North Dakota assets and these efforts are expanding in the second half of 2023. We are leveraging the lessons learned as we accelerate our development activities across our asset base to drive a meaningful increase in production levels and cash flow for the near and long-term benefit of our shareholders."

Mr. Morrisett concluded, "Our ongoing success is a direct result of the efforts we have undertaken over the past year to expand our knowledge of the assets we acquired over the past three years. Central to this has been the hiring of key professionals that provide best-in-class technical and management experience. The more we learn about the assets in our portfolio, the more we like them. We look forward to keeping the investment community apprised of our progress as we kick off the most significant development program in the history of the Company."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 % Change Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Net sales (Boe/d) 2,135 2,206 (3 %) 2,158 (1 %) Net sales (Boe) 194,306 198,549 (2 %) 196,412 (1 %) Realized price - all products ($/Boe) $ 50.22 $ 50.87 (1 %) $ 79.90 (37 %) Revenue ($M) $ 9,710 $ 10,052 (3 %) $ 15,693 (38 %) Net income (loss) ($M) $ (2,464) $ (2,460) -- $ 5,534 NM Adjusted Net Income (Loss) ($M) $ (2,398) $ (1,858) (29 %) $ 5,920 NM Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $ 171 $ 228 (25 %) $ 7,362 (98 %) NM - Not meaningful due to a change in signs.

Net sales were 2,135 Boe/d, including 1,411 barrels of oil per day; 337 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,322 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"), or 387 Boe/d, of natural gas. This is compared to net sales for the first quarter of 2023 of 2,206 Boe/d, including 1,336 barrels of oil per day; 442 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,569 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"), or 428 Boe/d, of natural gas. Contributing to the sequential increase in oil sales volumes was increased production from Empire's assets in North Dakota associated with the Company's targeted capital development program that began in the second half of 2022.

Empire reported $9.7 million of revenue versus $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Offsetting the increase in oil sales volumes was lower NGLs and natural gas sales volumes and a slight decrease in overall realized pricing.

Lease operating expenses were $7.1 million ($36.54 per Boe) compared to $6.5 million ($32.84 per Boe) for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter included $0.6 million of plug and abandonment expense.

Production and ad valorem taxes were $0.7 million, which was a slight decrease from $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and were 7.4% and 7.5% of total product revenue, respectively, for the second and first quarters of 2023.

General and administrative ("G&A") expense, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, was $1.9 million ($9.75 per Boe) versus $3.0 million ($15.23 per Boe) for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter included $0.4 million, or $1.89 per Boe, of cash severance costs associated with departure of the Company's previous Chief Executive Officer.

Empire recorded a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, which was flat with the first quarter of 2023. The Company posted an Adjusted Net Loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, versus an Adjusted Net Loss of $1.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, which was flat with the first quarter of 2023.

CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested approximately $0.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in capital expenditures primarily related to recompletion and other activities in multiple states as Empire seeks to bring production online from existing wells and new production online from sidetrack drilling in North Dakota.

Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, including $1.3 million of cash and $0.3 million of availability on the Company's credit facility. Empire remains squarely focused on continuing to execute on its strategy to remain financially conservative and target opportunities that provide long-term value for the Company's shareholders.

ABOUT EMPIRE PETROLEUM

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, and New Mexico. Management is focused on organic growth and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company's estimates, strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other risks and uncertainties related to the conduct of business by the Company. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Oil Sales $ 9,147,611 $ 8,938,715 $ 13,329,366 $ 18,086,326 $ 23,745,788 Gas Sales (1) 248,686 656,035 1,321,896 904,721 2,205,798 Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales (1) 362,181 504,954 1,041,136 867,135 2,256,630 Total Product Revenues 9,758,478 10,099,704 15,692,398 19,858,182 28,208,216 Other 18,361 19,364 24,913 37,725 48,956 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives (66,657 ) (66,823 ) (23,893 ) (133,480 ) (136,214 ) Total Revenue 9,710,182 10,052,245 15,693,418 19,762,427 28,120,958 Costs and Expenses: Lease Operating Expense 7,099,000 6,520,163 4,656,901 13,619,163 9,229,302 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes 721,275 758,114 1,137,841 1,479,389 2,039,079 Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization 711,042 622,489 455,799 1,333,531 890,245 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 405,361 401,275 336,488 806,636 666,488 General and Administrative Expense: General and Administrative 1,894,204 3,023,279 2,795,548 4,917,483 4,874,650 Stock-Based Compensation 1,180,806 949,639 486,904 2,130,445 863,182 Total General and Administrative Expense 3,075,010 3,972,918 3,282,452 7,047,928 5,737,832 Total Cost and Expenses 12,011,688 12,274,959 9,869,481 24,286,647 18,562,946 Operating Income (Loss) (2,301,506 ) (2,222,714 ) 5,823,937 (4,524,220 ) 9,558,012 Other Income and (Expense): Interest Expense (184,887 ) (237,299 ) (111,785 ) (422,186 ) (222,433 ) Other Income (Expense) 21,484 422 (177,872 ) 21,906 (177,872 ) Income (Loss) before Taxes (2,464,909 ) (2,459,591 ) 5,534,280 (4,924,500 ) 9,157,707 Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - - - - - Net Income (Loss) $ (2,464,909 ) $ (2,459,591 ) $ 5,534,280 $ (4,924,500 ) $ 9,157,707 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.45 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.41 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 22,105,704 22,096,796 20,424,970 22,101,264 20,145,955 Diluted 22,105,704 22,096,796 23,294,723 22,101,264 22,233,826 (1) Presentation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects reclassification of gathering and processing costs from lease operating expense, which is consistent with the presentation of results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2023.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Production Volumes: Oil (Bbl) 128,413 120,257 123,167 248,670 237,422 Natural gas (Mcf) 211,293 231,218 208,363 442,511 422,308 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 30,678 39,756 38,518 70,434 78,670 Total (Boe) 194,306 198,549 196,412 392,856 386,477 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 2,135 2,206 2,158 2,170 2,135 Average Price per Unit: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 71.24 $ 74.33 $ 108.22 $ 72.73 $ 100.02 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.18 $ 2.84 $ 6.34 $ 2.04 $ 5.22 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 11.81 $ 12.70 $ 27.03 $ 12.31 $ 28.68 Total ($/Boe) $ 50.22 $ 50.87 $ 79.90 $ 50.55 $ 72.99 Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe: Lease operating expense $ 36.54 $ 32.84 $ 23.71 $ 34.67 $ 23.88 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 3.71 $ 3.82 $ 5.79 $ 3.77 $ 5.28 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 5.75 $ 5.16 $ 4.03 $ 5.45 $ 4.03 General & administrative expense: General & administrative expense $ 9.75 $ 15.23 $ 14.23 $ 12.52 $ 12.61 Stock-based compensation $ 6.08 $ 4.78 $ 2.48 $ 5.42 $ 2.23 Total general & administrative expense $ 15.83 $ 20.01 $ 16.71 $ 17.94 $ 14.85

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,294,850 $ 11,944,442 Accounts Receivable 7,693,297 7,780,239 Derivative Instruments 26,511 121,584 Inventory - Oil in Tanks 1,538,429 1,840,274 Prepaids 1,464,599 1,048,434 Total Current Assets 12,017,686 22,734,973 Property and Equipment: Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts 69,985,772 63,986,339 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment (21,336,969 ) (20,116,696 ) Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net 48,648,803 43,869,643 Other Property and Equipment, Net 1,526,558 1,441,529 Total Property and Equipment, Net 50,175,361 45,311,172 Sinking Fund - 2,779,000 Utility and Other Deposits 746,886 719,930 TOTAL ASSETS $ 62,939,933 $ 71,545,075 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 4,158,650 $ 5,843,366 Accrued Expenses 5,815,927 9,461,010 Current Portion of Lease Liability 310,422 256,975 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,315,816 2,059,309 Total Current Liabilities 12,600,815 17,620,660 Long-Term Debt 2,994,500 4,063,115 Long-Term Note Payable - PIE 1,060,004 1,076,987 Long Term Lease Liability 513,853 547,692 Asset Retirement Obligations 27,455,066 25,000,740 Total Liabilities 44,624,238 48,309,194 Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 6 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively - - Common Stock - $.001 Par Value, 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 22,124,592 and 22,093,503 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively 81,646 81,615 Additional Paid-in Capital 75,307,762 75,303,479 Accumulated Deficit (57,073,713 ) (52,149,213 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 18,315,695 23,235,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 62,939,933 $ 71,545,075

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (2,464,909 ) $ (2,459,591 ) $ 5,534,280 $ (4,924,500 ) $ 9,157,707 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Stock Compensation 1,180,806 949,639 486,903 2,130,445 863,187 Amortization of Right of Use Assets 87,560 76,225 50,901 163,785 90,607 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 711,042 622,489 455,799 1,333,531 890,245 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 405,361 401,275 336,488 806,636 666,488 (Gain) Loss on Derivatives 66,657 66,823 23,893 133,480 136,214 Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments - (41,187 ) (77,631 ) (41,187 ) (160,891 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,189,280 ) (849,909 ) (355,618 ) (2,039,189 ) (1,113,084 ) Inventory, Oil in Tanks 155,057 (420,859 ) (216,911 ) (265,802 ) (154,709 ) Prepaids, Current 618,737 89,812 2,586 708,549 139,596 Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities (436,523 ) (213,611 ) (156,211 ) (650,134 ) (156,211 ) Accounts Payable (1,587,886 ) (110,053 ) 649,861 (1,697,939 ) (1,004,576 ) Accrued Expenses (464,538 ) (3,177,767 ) 1,249,044 (3,642,305 ) 1,689,515 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities (2,917,916 ) (5,066,714 ) 7,983,384 (7,984,630 ) 11,044,088 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties - - (2,205,000 ) - (2,205,000 ) Deposit for Acquisition of Oil ad Natural Gas Properties (670,000 ) - (670,000 ) - Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties (917,843 ) (2,210,004 ) (802,225 ) (3,127,847 ) (1,226,876 ) Purchase of Other Fixed Assets (125,866 ) (27,170 ) (109,578 ) (153,036 ) (118,608 ) Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets (117,560 ) (86,545 ) (48,402 ) (204,105 ) (91,235 ) Sinking Fund Deposit - 2,779,000 (160,000 ) 2,779,000 (640,000 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (1,831,269 ) 455,281 (3,325,205 ) (1,375,988 ) (4,281,719 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal Payments of Debt (719,838 ) (569,136 ) (462,436 ) (1,288,974 ) (922,388 ) Proceeds from Option and Warrant Exercise - - 2,887,183 - 2,984,683 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities (719,838 ) (569,136 ) 2,424,747 (1,288,974 ) 2,062,295 Net Change in Cash (5,469,023 ) (5,180,569 ) 7,082,926 (10,649,592 ) 8,824,664 Cash - Beginning of Period 6,763,873 11,944,442 5,353,609 11,944,442 3,611,871 Cash - End of Period $ 1,294,850 $ 6,763,873 $ 12,436,535 $ 1,294,850 $ 12,436,535

Empire Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in Empire's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,464,909 ) $ (2,459,591 ) $ 5,534,280 $ (4,924,500 ) $ 9,157,707 Adjusted for: (Gain) loss on derivatives 66,657 66,823 23,893 133,480 136,214 Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments - (41,187 ) (77,631 ) (41,187 ) (160,891 ) Stock-based compensation expense related to CEO separation - 201,453 - 201,453 - CEO severance (including employer taxes) - 374,820 - 374,820 - Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit - - 439,318 - 1,089,318 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (2,398,252 ) $ (1,857,682 ) $ 5,919,860 $ (4,255,934 ) $ 10,222,348 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 22,105,704 22,096,796 23,294,723 22,101,264 22,233,826 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.46

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), accretion, amortization of right of use assets and other non-cash items. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,464,909 ) $ (2,459,591 ) $ 5,534,280 $ (4,924,500 ) $ 9,157,707 Add Back: Interest expense 184,887 237,299 111,785 422,186 222,433 DD&A 711,042 622,489 455,799 1,333,531 890,245 Accretion 405,361 401,275 336,488 806,636 666,488 Amortization of right of use assets 87,560 76,225 50,901 163,785 90,607 EBITDA $ (1,076,059 ) $ (1,122,303 ) $ 6,489,253 $ (2,198,362 ) # $ 11,027,480 Consideration of noncash items: Stock compensation and issuances 1,180,806 949,639 486,903 2,130,445 863,182 (Gain) loss on derivatives 66,657 66,823 23,893 133,480 136,214 Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments - (41,187 ) (77,631 ) (41,187 ) (160,891 ) CEO severance (including employer taxes) - 374,820 - 374,820 - Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit - - 439,318 - 1,089,318 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,404 $ 227,792 $ 7,361,736 $ 399,196 $ 12,955,303

