

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in July as expected after easing in the previous four months, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 9.3 percent year-over-year in July, the same as in June. That was in line with economists' expectations.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate also increased at a stable pace of 6.4 percent annually in July. The expected rate was 6.5 percent.



In July, the primary price increases were those of package holidays and foods, which were offset by decreasing electricity prices, the agency said.



The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 10.5 percent in July from 12.5 percent in the previous month.



Meanwhile, transport costs climbed at a faster rate of 2.7 percent annually in July versus 2.0 percent in June.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in July, following a 1.1 percent gain in the prior month. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent. The CPIF edged down 0.2 percent versus a 0.9 percent increase a month ago.



