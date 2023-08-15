Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023

WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Dow Jones News
15.08.2023 | 13:31
Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change 

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) 
Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change 
15-Aug-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 August 2023 
Convatec Group Plc 
("Convatec" or "the Company") 
Appointment of Company Secretary 
The Board of Directors of Convatec Group Plc has approved the appointment of Robyn Butler-Mason as Company Secretary 
with effect from 1st September 2023, whereupon Evelyn Douglas will resign as Company Secretary with effect from that 
date. Evelyn Douglas will continue in her role as EVP, Chief of Corporate Strategy and Business Development and 
General Counsel. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Grace McCalla, Assistant Company Secretary                      +44(0)7575353388 
 
Cosec@convatec.com 
 
Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
 
About Convatec 
 
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and 
technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced 
wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and 
services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, 
from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group 
revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more 
about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: COS 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 264766 
EQS News ID:  1704013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
