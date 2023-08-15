DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings 15-Aug-2023 / 12:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJFLFT45 Issuer Name CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Mattioli Woods PLC City of registered office (if applicable) Leicester Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered Country of registered office office Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank Leicester United Kingdom Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.03% 0.00% 4.03% 17,758,156 or reached Position of previous 3.99% 0.00% 3.99% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJFLFT45 17,758,156 4.03% Sub Total 8.A 17,758,156 4.03%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling person controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Discretionary Pershing clients of Nominees 0.89% 0.89% Mattioli Woods PLC Limited (chain 1) Discretionary FNZ clients of Nominees 0.03% 0.03% Mattioli Woods PLC Limited (chain 1) Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds Citibank 3.11% 3.11% (chain 2)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00.

12. Date of Completion

15-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket

