eliso GmbH, part of VINCI Concessions, designs, installs and operates charging stations for electric vehicles.

The company wants to equip and operate, among others, the electrical retail chain EURONICS Deutschland eG with several hundred storage-based fast-charging systems from ADS-TEC Energy.

The contract between eliso and ADS-TEC Energy includes the ChargePost and ChargeBox platforms as well as long-term services.

The first charging points from ADS-TEC Energy will be set up by eliso this year.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading international manufacturer of battery storage-based platform solutions, is entering into a partnership with charging solutions provider eliso: the company plans, installs and operates charging stations for e-vehicles for companies, commercial and residential properties. eliso is first planning to install the ChargeBox and ChargePost ultra-fast charging systems in the public car parks of specialist electrical stores in Germany this year. With this long-term cooperation, eliso is focusing on modern charging technology: ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging in minutes and with up to 320 kW even at power-limited grid connections in city centers or rural areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810030925/en/

ADS-TEC Energy and the charging solution provider eliso have signed a strategic partnership for ultra-fast EV charging systems. More than 1000 charging points are to be installed by 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)

Public ultra-fast charging solutions

Together with location partners such as Paderborn/Lippstadt Airport and EURONICS, eliso is building a large fast-charging network. ADS-TEC Energy's charging solutions and integrated energy storage systems make it possible to balance the supply and demand of electricity from renewable sources in real time, because they can temporarily store electricity from one's own photovoltaic system to help stabilize the grid.

ADS-TEC Energy's latest model, ChargePost, is a battery-buffered ultra-fast charging system that combines two battery-buffered charging columns complete with charging electronics and battery storage and two optional 75-inch monitors that can be used as ultra-HD advertising surfaces. ChargePost combines the highest charging performance with up to 300 kW DC power and the highest storage capacity with the smallest possible footprint and is an exceptional addition to eliso's charging infrastructure portfolio and in line with its strategic direction.

"The partnership with ADS-TEC Energy is an important step in our plan to build a public fast charging network," said Johannes Brodführer, Managing Director of eliso GmbH. "Our goal is to make it easy to integrate charging an e-car into everyday life. This only works if the stations of public charging parks function reliably and enable fast charging. The battery storage at the charging stations from ADS-TEC Energy allow High Power Charging at locations with low connection power."

In addition to the ChargePost, the battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solution ChargeBox opens up further possibilities when planning an individual charging infrastructure and is particularly flexible when it comes to integration into existing architectures. The battery unit and all charging technology is located in a cube with the smallest footprint (1.6 square meters/17 square feet), while the charging points (dispensers) can be flexibly positioned within a radius of 100 meters (328 feet) even indoors. The slim columns have a particularly high-quality design and are completely silent, even during a charging process with maximum power. The ChargeBox charges continuously from the available distribution grid and boosts the charging power up to 320 kW at one charging point or 2x 160 kW for two parallel charging processes.

"We are pleased that in partnership with eliso we can continue to significantly advance the expansion of the fast-charging infrastructure in Germany, particularly in inner cities, and we see great potential in this cooperation," said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. "Our storage-based platform solutions are simple and quick to install, without additional grid expansion. They offer outstanding charging performance, allowing e-vehicles to charge up to a range of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) in just a few minutes. Integrating the charging process into users' everyday lives, for example when shopping, will increase the acceptance of e-mobility."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information: www.adstec-energy.com

About eliso

Founded back in 2016, eliso is a specialist for charging infrastructure who plans, installs, and operates charging stations for the electric car drivers of today and tomorrow. With holistic and future-proof solutions, eliso accelerates the expansion of charging infrastructure in areas where electric car drivers spend time for example at employee and customer parking lots, or along the highway.

At public locations, eliso invests in fast-charging stations to operate them over the long term and make them available to all electric cars, regardless the manufacturer.

From the very beginning, eliso's mission is to work on the electromobile future every day and to create structures for sustainable mobility. Since 2022, eliso has been part of VINCI Concessions, one of Europe's leading mobility infrastructure operators.

More information: www.eliso.io

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2023, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 11, 2023, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com/en/company/invest and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810030925/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For ADS-TEC Energy Europe:

Dennis Müller

SVP Product Marketing Communication

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications

sdepa@breakawaycom.com

+1 530-864-0136

For eliso

Josefin Link

Marketing Communication

presse@eliso.io