ConMet Expands eMobility Business

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / ConMet, a leading global provider of transformative technologies for commercial trucks and trailers, is excited to announce the acquisition of assets focused on e-mobility products from the Saietta Group's Netherlands branch. With this new agreement, ConMet is integrating the intellectual property and employees dedicated to in-wheel motor technology, bolstering ConMet's eMobility business and product portfolio.

Saietta Group, a European-based motor company headquartered in the UK, has been engaged in a joint development agreement with ConMet's engineering team over the past year. The team's close partnership has led to the development of innovative new products, paving the way for the acquisition that aligns seamlessly with ConMet's wheel end and eMobility businesses.

ConMet is acquiring the team members, office, and testing facilities in the Netherlands from Saietta Group, now known as ConMet Netherlands B.V. and located in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, just an hour from Amsterdam.

"This marks a significant milestone for ConMet as we expand our eMobility business and embark on a journey of exciting product development opportunities," said John Waters, President of ConMet. "The integration of Saietta Group's resources and expertise in the Netherlands strengthens our ability to bring innovative solutions to the commercial vehicle industry."

ConMet remains dedicated to its mission of improving its employees' lives and ensuring its customers' success by delivering cutting-edge solutions for commercial vehicles. With this strategic agreement with Saietta Group's Netherlands-based operations, ConMet is well-positioned to lead the charge in the rapidly evolving eMobility sector.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing, and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. For more information, visit www.conmet.com/emobility.

About Saietta

Listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM, Saietta is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete electric drive (eDrive) solutions for use in lightweight vehicles including scooters, motorbikes, rickshaws and urban delivery vehicles.

Saietta's breakthrough electric motor technologies include proprietary AFT (Axial Flux Technology) and RFT (Radial Flux Technology) which can be combined with in-house power electronics, powertrain controls, mechanical axles, and transmissions.

Developing tailored electric powertrain solutions to deliver competitive advantage, Saietta's turnkey engineering services are designed to fast-track electric vehicle development from concept to start of production. For more information, visit www.saietta.com.

