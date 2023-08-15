Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: National Eczema Association Awards Seal of Acceptance to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals for Reliefacyn Advanced

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced that Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel has received the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance.

Reliefacyn Advanced is a direct-to-consumer product available for over-the-counter use. Reliefacyn effectively manages symptoms of eczema, or atopic dermatitis, including red bumps, itchy, painful and scaly rashes, shallow skin fissures and peeling. Reliefacyn's aloe vera like texture is also highly effective in soothing burns, including sunburns and burns from medical treatments, such as radiation. The gel adheres quickly to the skin, making it easy to apply without dripping or running, and leaves no residue. Reliefacyn also promotes skin healing by killing a wide variety of common bacteria, viruses and fungi that can cause irritation, infection or eczema flare-ups. Reliefacyn is alcohol-free, contains no drugs such as steroids, and is safe and recommended for daily use by all age groups.

The Seal of Acceptance indicates that Reliefacyn Advanced meets the highest standards of the National Eczema Association, is free from known irritants and allergens and has undergone rigorous testing and scientific review. Products that receive the seal meet strict standards established by the NEA's Scientific Oversight Committee, a panel of leading dermatologists, allergists and eczema experts, and undergo testing for sensitivity, irritation and toxicity, as well as a review of ingredients and formulation data.

"This Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association validates the superior efficacy, safety and high standards of our products. We are pleased to offer Reliefacyn Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel to people suffering from eczema, burns, or sensitive skin so they can find immediate and effective relief," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

For more information about Reliefacyn Advanced, visit https://sonomapharma.com/dermatology-new. You can order Reliefacyn Advanced on our website at https://otc.sonomapharma.com or by contacting our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants,. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "will be," "develop," "project" and "believe," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn® and Reliefacyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774170/National-Eczema-Association-Awards-Seal-of-Acceptance-to-Sonoma-Pharmaceuticals-for-Reliefacyn-Advanced