Oscillate Plc - Update re: LaunchMyCareer Holdings Plc ("LMCH")

15 August 2023

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Update re: LaunchMyCareer Holdings Plc ("LMCH")

Oscillate notes the announcement made by LMCH (formerly Dev Clever Limited), informing shareholders of its decision to present a winding-up petition to the court. Furthermore, LMCH's wholly owned subsidiary, LaunchMyCareeer Limited ("LMC") has also commenced a voluntary winding-up process.

The LMCH announcement can be viewed in full via the link below:

https://www.lmch.co.uk/investor-information/

In July 2022, Oscillate announced that it had purchased 2,500,000 warrants to subscribe for shares in LMCH, with an exercise price of 1p per share.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).