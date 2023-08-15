Oscillate Plc - Update re: LaunchMyCareer Holdings Plc ("LMCH")

PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
15 August 2023
Oscillate Plc
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Update re: LaunchMyCareer Holdings Plc ("LMCH")
Oscillate notes the announcement made by LMCH (formerly Dev Clever Limited), informing shareholders of its decision to present a winding-up petition to the court. Furthermore, LMCH's wholly owned subsidiary, LaunchMyCareeer Limited ("LMC") has also commenced a voluntary winding-up process.
The LMCH announcement can be viewed in full via the link below:
https://www.lmch.co.uk/investor-information/
In July 2022, Oscillate announced that it had purchased 2,500,000 warrants to subscribe for shares in LMCH, with an exercise price of 1p per share.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries
Oscillate plc:
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).