Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
15.08.23
14:16 Uhr
406,00 Euro
+4,60
+1,15 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
405,95406,2014:17
405,90406,1514:17
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 14:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form Bio Announces Executive Webinar Featuring BCG, ElevateBio, and NVIDIA

Data Science Meets Life Science: AI Challenges & Opportunities in Biopharma, Synthetic Biology and Beyond

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Form Bio, the breakthrough computational life sciences platform, is hosting an executive webinar on exploring AI challenges and opportunities in biopharma, synthetic biology, and more.

Form Bio, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture



WHEN: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

WHERE: Register and attend online for the Data Science Meets Life Science Webinar

WHAT: The webinar will be filled with insights for leaders and practitioners across life sciences, specifically touching on:

  • Top challenges, opportunities, and investment areas for data science and AI within life sciences.
  • Framework-level thinking for introducing and implementing AI and advanced data science in scientific research and development.
  • Early lessons learned and pitfalls to avoid when building AI strategy for life sciences companies and institutions.

WHO: Moderated by Form Bio's Chief Strategy Officer, Claire Aldridge, PhD, the event will feature three industry leaders who have firsthand experience with the impact of AI.

  1. BCG - Arun Ravindran, PhD, Chief Data Scientist
  2. ElevateBio - Amit Mathur, Chief Information Officer
  3. NVIDIA - George Vacek, PhD, Global Head of Genomics Alliances

About Form Bio

Form Bio is a life sciences focused software company dedicated to empowering scientific discovery and enabling a new era of insights and breakthroughs. With an award-winning, easy-to-use research and discovery platform as well as powerful AI solutions for specific biopharma challenges, Form Bio accelerates therapeutic research, design and development. In addition to providing innovative technology, Form Bio works collaboratively with customers to advance their most ambitious scientific objectives, offering unmatched, cross-disciplinary expertise spanning software engineering, biology, bioinformatics and data science. For more information on Form Bio, visit formbio.com.

Contact Information

Alison Guzzio
Public Relations Director
aguzzio@cglife.com
4844593243

SOURCE: Form Bio

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774149/Form-Bio-Announces-Executive-Webinar-Featuring-BCG-ElevateBio-and-NVIDIA

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.