Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a substantial data set from the South Dakota Geologic Survey. The data set consists of geophysical logs, maps and lithological logs from historic uranium exploration that has taken place in Fall River County. This data set combined with previous data acquired on the Chord project is now being digitized and incorporated into the Company's geological database. The geological information will be invaluable to help the Company interpret and model the historic mineralization that occurs on the Chord, as well as, to assist with upcoming exploration focused on confirmation, expansion and evaluating the ISR (in-situ recovery) potential of the project. More information will be made available upon completion of digitizing and reviewing the newly acquired data.

Options Grant

The Company has also granted 750,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.18.

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company has two advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota and the Wray Mesa project in southeastern, both of which have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world class Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

