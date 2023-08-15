MP, a human capital management (HCM) company focused on transforming the employer-employee relationship and experience, based in the United States, and Cintra Global, UK's one-stop shop offering international payroll, HR and other business critical support services have entered into a strategic partnership.

"MP's continued growth means that we have clients with employees working all over the globe," said Jason Maxwell, Founder and CEO of MP. "Our partnership with Cintra Global allows us to support their clients with employees in the United States while they will be supporting our clients who have employees in locations all over the world."

"Staying ahead of the curve with our experience and market knowledge is critical for success," said David Wall, Founder of Cintra Global. "From our varied discussions with MP they are in a similar stage of evolution and growth as Cintra Global and will prove to be a great partner to support our clients requiring payroll and HR support across the United States. Equally MP has existing clients that require international payroll and HR support and Cintra Global is uniquely placed to be that trusted adviser and partner for those clients looking for international support."

Employees from both companies have been trained on the benefits that each company brings to this partnership and are ready to support clients and their employees immediately.

"Clients have more needs that ever before and being able to support them and their international workforce through a strategic partnership like this one with Cintra Global allows us to fulfill those needs and exceed expectations," said Mike Garcia, Chief Revenue Officer at MP.

"This partnership is a huge benefit for clients of both companies," added Julian Christmas, Chief Revenue Officer at Cintra Global. "We look forward to working with MP's clients and treating them with the same exceptional experiences our clients have come to expect."

About MP

Founded in 2004, MP is a full-service HR and payroll services provider headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company serves clients from all industries and across all 50 states, helping them streamline human capital management systems and services to achieve their larger business goals. MP combines best-in-class technology with proactive and reliable customer service to help clients optimize performance. For more information, visit mp-hr.com.

About Cintra Global

Cintra Global is a one-stop shop for international payroll, HR, and global expansion needs. With a track record of helping hundreds of organizations expand into over 100 countries, Cintra Global provides streamlined solutions for businesses seeking to manage employee payroll and hiring on a global scale. To learn more, visit cintraglobal.com.

