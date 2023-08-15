Vytalize Health Named No. 71 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

The company landed in the top 10 for Healthcare Services on Inc. Magazine's 2023 list following its remarkable growth and ongoing success in advancing sustainable value-based care.

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced its debut on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list showcases some of the nation's most successful up-and-coming companies from every industry.

With more than 3,000 physicians across 36 states now using its platform, Vytalize Health ranked No. 71 overall on the national list of honorees after witnessing a remarkable 100% year-over-year increase in its patient base.

"Value-based care offers a tremendous opportunity to fix the systematic problems in our healthcare system, and our growing team of incredibly talented people is at the forefront," said Faris Ghawi, Co-Founder and CEO of Vytalize Health. "2023 has been a transformational year. We continue to build momentum and lead with heart as we make value-based care more accessible and sustainable for providers and their patients."

In the past year, that momentum has led Vytalize Health's rapid expansion nationwide, including the acquisition of Independent Physician Association (IPA) of New York, one of the nation's largest IPAs. In addition, Vytalize Health announced a highly successful $100 million funding round.

Most recently, Vytalize Health announced the addition of two new notable board members - former UnitedHealth Group CEO Dave Wichmann and Press Ganey President Dr. Amy Compton Phillips - highlighting its capacity to attract seasoned and influential talent. This after being recognized as a top-ranking company on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces list last spring.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 5000 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 3,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

