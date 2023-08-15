Suralink Named in 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Today, Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for accountants and other professional service providers, announced it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America.









In its debut year, Suralink secured the #2131 spot on the list, ranking #287 for the software industry based on strong 193% growth over three years.

This is the first time Suralink has featured on the Inc. 5000, whose rankings are determined by the rate of revenue growth over a 3-year span. In those three years, Suralink's technology, market share, and revenue have all grown significantly, with the company moving from a scrappy startup to the undisputed leader in the industry. Since 2019, Suralink has launched several new products and dozens of enterprise-grade features, secured several successful investment rounds, more than tripled the number of employees, expanded internationally, and won multiple awards.

"This award is a testament to the positive impact Suralink has made on our customers over the last four years," says Alex Terry, Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to our clients' success and our dedication to creating business-critical software is the core of our business and our rank on the Inc. 5000 clearly validates that strategy."

Suralink will be recognized among the other Inc. 5000 honorees at the 34th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony, taking place Oct. 21-23, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

About Suralink

Suralink provides accounting and other professional service firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink works with more than 850 tax, advisory, and audit accounting clients, as well as legal services, security consulting, financial services, and banking companies worldwide.

