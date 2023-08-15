Lindora Clinic Names Trifecta As Official Meal Delivery Partner

Most prominent ready-to-eat meal delivery service integrates with leading ketogenic experts to provide diverse meal options catering to the specific dietary preferences of Lindora clients

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Trifecta , the leading organically sourced food delivery service in the United States, today announced an exclusive partnership with Lindora Clinic , a premier weight management and metabolic health company with 30 locations in Southern California. This unique partnership will supplement the individualized on-site medical care Lindora delivers across its locations with Trifecta's customized meals.

"One of the key reasons Lindora has had such a profound impact on hundreds of thousands of lives throughout the past 50 years is because we give our clients the tools to succeed throughout all phases of their weight management journey, from expert medical treatment to nutritional guidance," said Colleen Lewis, CEO of Lindora. "We are so excited to partner with Trifecta to give our clients access to meal choices designed to help create lasting change and achieve their wellness goals."

Founded in 1971, Lindora's mission is to transform lives through medically guided weight management and wellness programs that are rooted in science and centered around improving metabolic health. Predominantly utilizing a ketogenic approach to weight management, Lindora's comprehensive lifestyle program incorporates personalized nutrition strategies, physical activity guides, mindfulness techniques and healthy meal services to help clients eat better, move more and stress less.

"Los Angeles, the country's most populous county with over 88 cities and 93 school districts, is enduring hefty rises in obesity rates at all ages," said Greg Connolly, co-founder and CEO of Trifecta. "To tackle the nation's obesity epidemic, partnerships with hands-on clinical support and direct-to-consumer food options are going to be required to truly make a scalable impact. By coming to Lindora to begin their advanced weight loss program, and then getting Trifecta deliveries to their homes, clients will experience the mutual benefits of both companies."

Since 2015, Trifecta has created strategic partnerships with premier sports leagues, brands and entities, including F45 Training, the UFC, PGA Tour, American Heart Association, Spartan Races, Team USA Weightlifting, The CrossFit Games and Mr. Olympia, to help build a community of Americans looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Trifecta has utilized the support of these athletes and sports leagues to help spread the word about the impact healthy eating via meal prep can have on Americans' health, emotional well-being and confidence.

For more information about how Trifecta and Lindora are partnering to help people lose weight and live healthier, happier lives, visit trifectanutition.com or lindora.com .

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is some of the highest quality in the industry, using organic, grass-fed, gluten and dairy-free ingredients. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, clean eating, classic meal and a bulk meal prep section. In addition, the "Trifecta" mobile app is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance by utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6 million-plus food items.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Lindora Clinic

Founded in 1971, Lindora Clinic is Southern California's leading weight management and wellness practice, delivering a medically guided approach to lasting weight loss and metabolic health. The nationally recognized brand has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to lose weight and learn healthier habits. Lindora currently operates 30 clinic locations in Southern California. Learn more about Lindora by visiting Lindora.com .

