Nitches, Inc.: Reveals Star-Studded Tover Spirits Collection: A New Era of Liquor Innovation and Celebrity Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH), a publicly traded company founded on mass production for clothing companies, is excited to announce the next phase in its expansion into the liquor/spirits vertical, a market valued at $72 billion (source: Statista, 2023). The unveiling of the Tover Spirits lineup and the official launch of an exclusive website on September 1st, 2023, builds on our previously announced expansion.

John Morgan, CEO of Nitches, has brought on notable liquor and spirits expert Dallas Foster, known for his success with brands like Hypnotiq and Sparkling Nuvo. Tover Spirits offers an exquisite trio of Tover Whiskey, Tover Gin, and Tover Tequila, promising a sophisticated experience for spirit enthusiasts worldwide. As the festive season approaches, historical data shows an increase in liquor consumption during holidays, further emphasizing the strategic importance of this launch.

Nitches is gearing up to introduce Tover Spirits through participation in prestigious events, including the New York Food and Wine Festival, Miami Boat Shows, and Art Basel. These events, attended by thousands and recognized as springboards for many premium brands, offer a unique platform for Nitches to feature Tover Spirits prominently.

Morgan stated, "Our continued expansion into the liquor/spirits vertical aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy. By leveraging Dallas Foster's expertise and the seasonal increase in liquor consumption, we see immense potential in this new vertical. The debut at renowned events and our connection with industry-leading figures strengthen investor confidence, enhance shareholder value, and reinforce our commitment to innovation and quality."

About Nitches:

Nitches Inc. is a leading name in mass production for clothing companies, now expanding into the thriving world of premium spirits. This strategic expansion into the liquor vertical, leveraging the expertise of industry veterans and aligning with market trends, is consistent with Nitches' commitment to enhancing shareholder value and anticipated to contribute positively to financial growth. Building on our previously announced expansion, we are focused on taking advantage of upcoming events and product placements at large-scale events, further solidifying our position in the market. The statements in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the market and environment in which Nitches operates. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.

