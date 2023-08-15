For the 8th Time, BCM One Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3,926 in 2023

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that the company ranks No. 3,926 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're proud to claim a spot on this inspiring list for an eighth time," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "It's a testament to the continued investments we're making in our company and products, the tremendous work our employees and partners do every day, and the ongoing value we deliver to our clients."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses, including: Enterprise Teams, Global Managed Connectivity, UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

Contact Information:

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

212-906-7255

SOURCE: BCM One Public Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773853/For-the-8th-Time-BCM-One-Makes-the-Inc-5000-at-No-3926-in-2023