Hazeltree, the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management solutions for the alternative asset management industry, today announced the appointment of Vlad Berson as its Chief Marketing Officer. Vlad brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience in scaling high-growth fintech companies and financial institutions.

Vlad joins from Broadridge, a global fintech leader, where he most recently served as Global Head of Marketing for Capital Markets. During his 10 years with the firm, Vlad also held the positions of Head of Marketing for Investment Management Solutions and Head of Account Based Marketing. Prior to Broadridge, Vlad was Vice President and Group Manager of Technology, Analytics and Operational Solutions Marketing at Pershing, a BNY Mellon Company. His professional experience also includes product and marketing roles at J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns. Vlad holds a BA in electronic filmmaking and digital design from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"Hazeltree's unique treasury and liquidity management solutions are more important than ever due to the rising cost of capital, high investor expectations, and demand for workflow solutions tailored to their businesses," said Doug Haynes, Executive Chairman of Hazeltree. "Vlad's extensive experience as a results-oriented leader brings us valuable capabilities to guide Hazeltree's marketing efforts as we as we continue our strong growth trajectory."

Vlad will report to Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin and will be based in New York. He will lead Hazeltree's marketing strategy globally.

"Vlad has the right background in leading marketing for high-growth startup and enterprise-scale B2B Fintech, SaaS, and asset management companies, delivering measurable success," said Tushar Amin. "We are thrilled that he is joining our team."

"Amid current market turmoil shaking the financial services landscape, alternative asset managers are realizing the value to be gained by modernizing their treasury and liquidity management systems," said Vlad Berson, Chief Marketing Officer of Hazeltree. "I'm excited to join the leadership team to share Hazeltree's story and cement the company's position as the leader in treasury, liquidity, and cash management solutions for the alternative asset management industry."

Today's appointment of a Chief Marketing Officer follows several new executive hires at Hazeltree since 2022, including: Tushar Amin as CEO in April, 2022; Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer in June, 2022; Sonia Spicehandler as Chief People Officer in August, 2022; Kevin Held as Chief Financial Officer in September, 2022; Jeremy Payne as Chief Product Officer in May, 2023; and Richard Winter as Chief Technology Officer in June, 2023.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology, purpose-built for the alternative asset management ecosystem. Hazeltree's modular platform aggregates internal and external data, providing a comprehensive view of operations and counterparty relationships while proactively highlighting opportunities to extract more value from every transaction. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

