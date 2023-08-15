Shufti Pro launches a new e-IDV service to revolutionise business identity verification whilst ensuring robust security to mitigate fraud

Shufti Pro, a leading provider of ID verification solutions, has announced the launch of electronic Identity Verification (e-IDV) service to help businesses mitigate fraud effectively whilst ensuring compliance with KYC/AML regulations. Businesses adopting online ID checks must adhere to the latest regulations as countries are moving towards electronic verification systems, reducing manual data entry.

Shufti Pro's e-IDV service introduces a new security dimension with cutting-edge features, including facial recognition, document verification, and liveness detection. Currently available in 45 countries, this innovative product offers swift IDV in just 5 seconds, enhancing user experience. The service provides 30+ e-ID options for comprehensive verification, aligning seamlessly with the diverse needs of various industries and regulatory demands.

In an era marked by digital transformation and rapidly evolving technological advancements, the significance of robust identity verification has become paramount. Businesses can now effortlessly validate the customers' legitimacy using various identity documents, from passports driver's licences to utility bills and national IDs, making the verification process more comprehensive and adaptable.

"As a global IDV service provider, Shufti Pro remains committed to innovation, adapting to evolving regulatory demands for our clients," stated Victor Fredung, Shufti Pro's CEO. "We are at the forefront of delivering solutions that cater to the evolving requirements of our global customers and the broader market. This commitment extends from onboarding to ongoing processes, and I'm delighted that our e-IDV service aligns perfectly with this objective."

Shufti Pro has added features like SSO implementation and duplicate account checks to strengthen its IDV tools. The company secured $20 million through Series A funding to speed up its global growth, improve its IDV solutions, and broaden compliance offerings. Now, they're launching more solutions to check IDs, making it easier for businesses to prevent fraud.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.

