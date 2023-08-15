Anzeige
Bazaart Debuts Version 10, Ushering in a New Era of Effortless Video Creation With Reel Templates

The popular design platform expands its feature set, positioning itself as an all-in-one solution for prosumers and consumers alike.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Bazaart, a top-rated design platform, announces the release of its highly anticipated version 10, featuring reel templates designed to simplify the process of video creation.

Reel Templates

Reel Templates
Creating reel templates with Bazaart is easy. Just pick a template, select a few photos and videos and voila!



Bazaart expands beyond its capabilities as a photo editor and graphic design tool, and stakes its claim as a comprehensive, easy-to-use video editor. The new reel templates are an exciting addition to an already robust set of video editing features, including AI-powered background removal, stop motion, multi-clip videos, and video and music stock, empowering users to create high-quality videos with just a few taps.

Bazaart's user-friendly platform serves a diverse range of users from casual consumers to prosumers running small businesses. The latter group leverages Bazaart's powerful features for a variety of business needs, including content creation, online selling, and social media marketing.

"Bazaart Version 10 reflects our commitment to simplifying the design process, whether it's for personal or business use," says Stas Goferman, CEO of Bazaart. "Our new reel templates, along with our suite of photo and video editing tools, provide an efficient, seamless experience that makes professional-quality design accessible to everyone." Bazaart's Version 10 is now available for download on the App Store.

Contact Information

Gili Golander
CMO
gili@bazaart.me

SOURCE: Bazaart

