WellSaid Labs, Inc.: WellSaid Labs: The Generative AI Voice Leader Cements Its Position as the Most Trusted Provider, Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / WellSaid Labs, the leading generative AI voice company, announced that it completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit examination for its platform and enterprise offering. SOC 2® engagements are conducted within the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization framework.





Organizations are audited based on the trust service principles and criteria outlined in the AICPA Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy (SOC 2®). The SOC 2® Type 2 report was completed by an independent auditing firm and provided an understanding of the service organization's suitability of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. A service organization may select any or all of the trust service criteria applicable to its business. WellSaid Labs chose to report on security, availability, and confidentiality. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates WellSaid Labs' ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for its clients' confidential data.

Pease Bell CPAs, the independent auditing firm, tested WellSaid Labs' controls, including an examination of its policies and procedures regarding cloud security, network connectivity, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of its business. Upon completion of the audit, WellSaid Labs received a Service Auditor's Report with an opinion demonstrating that its policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.

"The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type 2 examination audit provides WellSaid Labs' clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices," said Matt Hocking, CEO.

WellSaid Labs believes information is one of the most valuable business assets to an organization, and partnering with WellSaid Labs provides the necessary protection to an organization's information assets to mitigate risks associated with the use and processing of information collected during business operations.

