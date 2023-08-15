Anzeige
15.08.2023
Sarabeth Jaffe, Co-Founder and CTO of HelloPrenup, Honored on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Seattle List

The esteemed business and finance magazine Forbes has recognized Sarabeth Jaffe, the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of HelloPrenup, by including her on its celebrated 30 Under 30 list for Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / The list, an annual highlight of young visionaries and innovators reshaping industries and making significant impacts in their respective fields, showcased Ms. Jaffe for her outstanding contributions to the legal tech and startup landscape of Seattle and beyond.

HelloPrenup, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

HelloPrenup has swiftly become a leader in the realm of online prenuptial agreements, making the process streamlined, accessible, and tech-savvy for countless couples. In her role as CTO, Sarabeth has combined her in-depth knowledge of technology with her passion for modernizing prenuptial agreements. The result? A pioneering platform that empowers couples to take charge of their futures in a digitally native environment.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Forbes and to stand alongside such a remarkable group of individuals who are shaping the future of the Seattle tech landscape," said Sarabeth Jaffe. "Our mission at HelloPrenup has always been to bridge the gap between technology and personal life milestones, and this recognition serves as a testament to the strides we've made in such a short time."

With her inclusion in the 30 Under 30 list, Sarabeth Jaffe joins the ranks of Seattle's most accomplished young professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders, who are not just transforming their industries, but also building a brighter future for the Seattle community.

HelloPrenup aims to provide every couple with essential legal protection, saving them both time and money, as they prioritize their financial well-being ahead of one of the most thrilling chapters in their lives.

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, and The New Yorker, among others.

Want more information on Julia or HelloPrenup? Contact Hello@helloprenup.com or visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Lauren Lavender
Chief Marketing Officer
lauren@helloprenup.com
4084760719

SOURCE: HelloPrenup

