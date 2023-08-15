Soluta Announces Appointment of Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors

Sharon Cunninghis and Peter Mace bring extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of employer, broker, and carrier needs to help drive growth and innovation.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Soluta, a leading benefits technology company, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. Sharon Cunninghis, former U.S. Health & Benefits Leader at Mercer, and Peter Mace, former Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Hodges-Mace, are growth-oriented senior executives who will guide the company's continued success as a leading InsurTech solution.

Soluta Logo

As members of the board of directors, Cunninghis and Mace will be instrumental in supporting Soluta's ongoing innovation and helping lead the company on its mission to streamline the benefits billing and payments ecosystem.

"We are excited to have Sharon and Peter join our board of directors," said Nyle Leftwich, CEO of Soluta. "Given their work with employers, carriers and brokers, payroll and other software vendors, they will be instrumental as we continue to scale our solutions and build out Soluta's market position and distribution reach."

Cunninghis brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovation expertise, as a former senior leader at Mercer, one of the largest consulting firms in the U.S., and as an executive and advisor to leading startups such as Nayya, Scripta Insights and Lane Health. Previously, while at Mercer, she led the largest health and benefits organization in the U.S., serving the small, mid-sized and jumbo markets and was also instrumental in launching Mercer Marketplace, a digital benefits distribution platform. Currently, she serves as VP of Partnerships with Nayya, a leading benefits experience platform.

"I am thrilled to join Soluta's board and reinforce the company's focus on innovation and customer-centric service as Soluta revolutionizes the employee benefits industry," said Cunninghis. "I look forward to drawing on my background and experience to help broaden Soluta's market reach and am eager to be a part of simplifying the entire benefits ecosystem."

Mace's wealth of experience founding and scaling a benefits technology and services company will be invaluable in his role on Soluta's board. While at Hodges-Mace, a leading employee benefits software and services provider, Mace oversaw technology, innovation and operational aspects of the business, ensuring exceptional client success, growth and employee development - ultimately culminating in a strategic sale to Alight in 2019. Previously, while at Unum, Mace held a variety of sales and sales leadership roles during his 15-year career with the company. Mace also serves on the board of directors for SmartPath, a leading financial wellness platform.

"As a board member, I look forward to utilizing my expertise in benefits and enrollment technology and services to help deepen Soluta's integration in the benefits ecosystem and enhance its service delivery," said Mace. "I am particularly excited about Soluta's value proposition and its unique approach to addressing common industry issues like inaccurate and disjointed billing, premium leakage, erroneous commissions, lost revenue and more."

About Soluta

Soluta, a leading benefits technology company, removes the administrative burdens of the benefits lifecycle by simplifying complex billing problems. We deliver accurate, streamlined billing and premium reconciliation solutions using our rules-based processing platform to drive automation.

As the true billing system of record, Soluta's Insight platform integrates disparate systems to sync enrollment and premium together to enable accurate and automated transactions throughout the benefits lifecycle. Learn more at solutainc.com.

