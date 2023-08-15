Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Most Popular Opera Houses Worldwide as per Travel App Visited

Visited Releases List of Top 10 Most Popular Opera Houses in the World

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / The travel app Visited, published by Arriving In High Heels Corp. has ranked the world's top 10 most visited opera houses as per international travellers. Visited is a travel planner app that allows users to check off places they've been, see custom maps of their travels, discover new destinations, and create customized travel plans. The travel list feature allows users to check off famous destinations based on their interests. Example of travel lists includes:





The app is available in over 30 languages and can be found on both iOS or Android stores, free of charge.

The top 10 most visited opera houses in the world include:

Vienna State Opera (Vienna, Austria) Palais Garnier (Paris, France) Sydney Opera House (Sydney, Australia) Opera Real De Versailles (Versailles, France) La Scala Opera House (Milan, Italy) Copenhagen Opera House (Copenhagen, Denmark) Hungarian State Opera House (Budapest, Hungary) New Opera House Oslo (Oslo, Norway) Royal Opera House (London, England) Teatro La Fenice (Venice, Italy)

"It is not surprising to see that nine out of 10 top opera houses are found in Europe. Sydney Opera House is visited not only for the performance but for architecture. It is great to see a mixture of old architecture and new styles making it to the top 10 list," said Anna Kayfitz, founder of the Visited App.

Visited app, originally a travel map app where users can map out the countries and states they have been to or wish to visit in the future, has now expanded. With the app, users can now select iconic destinations based on their interest. The app also provides interesting stats such as travel rank, number of countries visited or percentage of top 10 destinations that users have been to. In addition, users can get a poster of the travel map shipped right to their homes.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com.

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

Anna Kayfitz

CEO

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com



