Intellezy Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Intellezy, a revolutionary learning solutions company that provides an award-winning online video library, augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) solutions, and custom e-learning development, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row.



Inc. 5000 Winner

Intellezy recognized by Inc. Magazine for the third year in a row.

This annual list from Inc. magazine is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"This distinction isn't just about numbers or rankings; it is a testament to our collective passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment to revolutionize learning," Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy, stated. "Three years on the Inc. 5000 is not just an achievement but a journey: a journey our employees, partners, and customers have taken together. We look forward to further growth, innovation, and making a positive impact in our industry and on each other."

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019.



ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is a revolutionary learning solutions company that provides a robust online video library, AR & VR solutions, custom e-learning development, and learning and development (L&D) and change management services.

Intellezy's award-winning online video library focuses on the most in-demand software and power skills, with videos continually refreshed based on software updates and available in 20 languages. With their in-house video production team, educated instructional designers, and e-learning developers, Intellezy also collaborates with organizations to develop custom videos and e-learning that help keep employee skills sharp and relevant.

Intellezy's AR & VR solutions bring learning experiences to the next level by incorporating immersive technologies into a tailored blended learning solution that enhances training experiences, increases employee engagement, and improves learning outcomes.

Intellezy's L&D services, supported by their team of certified change management experts, help clients maximize ROI by providing personalized end-to-end strategies to ensure user proficiency, all based on clients' specific needs.

Contact Information:

Phillip Carmichael

Marketing Associate

pcarmichael@intellezy.com

781-295-1407

SOURCE: Intellezy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774101/Intellezy-Named-to-Inc-Magazines-Annual-List-of-Fastest-Growing-Companies-for-the-Third-Consecutive-Year