BHG Financial Among Fortune's 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / BHG Financial (BHG) has been named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, ranking 53rd out of the top 100 in the large company category. This is BHG's fifth time being named to this prestigious list.

"At BHG, millennials make up 67% of our total workforce, which is 32% more than the average U.S. labor force," says Katie Barnes, Chief People Officer. "We are honored that employees feel that all their needs at being met here. This continued recognition on the Fortune list reaffirms that we are on the right path toward building a workplace where all generations can thrive."

Some ways that BHG ensures multi-generational input include:

Early talent program helps the firm recruit promising talent from colleges all over the country

Employee Resource Groups (ERG) are voluntary. Employee-led diversity and inclusion groups focus on nurturing the best talent among BHG. The most recent ERG is focused on uplifting women in technology: Women in Tech (WiT) ERG.

BHG Together produces ongoing education, training, and DEI-related celebrations and informational sessions with a perspective on embracing diversity.

Ensuring employees are compensated fairly by attaining the firm's Fair Pay Workplace certification.

Great Place to Work® identifies the organizations that offer the most generous, caring, and innovative cultures reflecting a genuine commitment to meet the diversity of their people's needs inside and outside the workplace as validated by what employees themselves report in survey results. The survey results reveal whether they believe their company is fair regarding pay, profits, promotions, recognition, favoritism, and growth opportunities.

View the company's profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $15 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Jasmine Heard

Communications Coordinator

jheard@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774115/BHG-Financial-Among-Fortunes-100-Best-Workplaces-for-Millennials